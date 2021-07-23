HCM City considers cancelling high school exam for students who missed it the first time

HCM City students study for the high school graduation exam before social distancing. Photo courtesy of tuoitre.vn

HCM CITY – The HCM City Department of Education and Training has asked the city People's Committee and the Ministry of Education and Training to consider cancelling the second high school graduation exam for eligible students who were not able to make it the first time.

HCM City held the first round of the high school graduation exam on July 6, 7 and 8 with more than 85,000 candidates, reaching 96.25 per cent of the total.

The city currently has 3,234 qualified candidates to register for the second round. However, the social distancing period and increasing number of Covid-19 cases might pose a serious challenge to the second exam.

"Organisation of the second exam must ensure safety and disease prevention, meet objective and requirements, and create favourable conditions for candidates and peace of mind for parents," authorities said.

According to regulations, if an accident, illness or special emergency occurs no more than 10 days before the test date or on the day of the first test session, candidates can be considered to not take the exam.

Students during this second round of exam are considered special emergency cases.

The HCM City Department of Education and Training suggests that schools roll out competency assessment exams and implement other methods of enrollment for students in the second exam round. – VNS