HCM City considers cancelling high school exam for students who missed it the first time

HCM CITY – The HCM City Department of Education and Training has asked the city People's Committee and the Ministry of Education and Training to consider cancelling the second high school graduation exam for eligible students who were not able to make it the first time.
HCM City held the first round of the high school graduation exam on July 6, 7 and 8 with more than 85,000 candidates, reaching 96.25 per cent of the total.
The city currently has 3,234 qualified candidates to register for the second round. However, the social distancing period and increasing number of Covid-19 cases might pose a serious challenge to the second exam.
"Organisation of the second exam must ensure safety and disease prevention, meet objective and requirements, and create favourable conditions for candidates and peace of mind for parents," authorities said.
According to regulations, if an accident, illness or special emergency occurs no more than 10 days before the test date or on the day of the first test session, candidates can be considered to not take the exam.
Students during this second round of exam are considered special emergency cases.
The HCM City Department of Education and Training suggests that schools roll out competency assessment exams and implement other methods of enrollment for students in the second exam round. – VNS
- Broadway’s Laura Benanti Invites Canceled High School Musical Performers To Sing Out On Instagram
- San Francisco’s Lowell High School To Remain Closed Tuesday Due To Coronavirus
- San Francisco’s Lowell High School To Reopen Wednesday After Coronavirus Closure
- Senior students in HCM City get another week off as Covid-19 cases surge
- HCM City universities want to reopen on March 16
- Hanoi, HCM City schools remain closed due to COVID-19 concern
- National high school graduation exam postponed to August
- Ministry postpones national high school graduation exam again
- Majority black high school grapples with demographic changes
- Falmouth Coronavirus: Band Night Canceled At High School
- SF high school students write, board OKs, sanctuary schools rule
- McKinley High supporters push for new school as good as Lee and Baton Rouge high schools
- SF’s Lowell High School closes over coronavirus concerns
- Lowell High School Closed Over Coronavirus Concerns
- Woburn Cancels Field Trips, One Student In Quarantine
- SF Archdiocese shutters 90 schools after student tests positive for the coronavirus
- Hanoi, HCMC high schools to reopen next Monday
- Lemont High School, D113A Closed Friday Due To Coronavirus
- There are some answers, but open-ended questions remain for high school sports during pandemic
- Lowell High School In San Francisco Closed Due To Coronavirus Exposure
HCM City considers cancelling high school exam for students who missed it the first time have 421 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 23, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.