HCM City completes power supply to COVID-19 treatment hospitals

According to EVN HCMC, a mobile transformation station with a capacity of 400 kVA, and a 250-KVA generator were installed in the COVID-19 treatment hospital No.5A in Hoc Mon district.
Meanwhile, seven transformation stations and two generators were installed to ensure power supply for a COVID-19 treatment hospital in Vinh Loc B commune in Binh Chanh district.
Another mobile transformation station with a designed capacity of 560 kVA was provided for a COVID-19 treatment hospital in Binh Hung commune.
Earlier on July 10, the Thu Duc power company put 11 transformation stations with a total capacity of 22MWA into operation in six resettlement areas in An Khanh ward, which are being used as a temporary hospital and concentrated quarantine areas.
According to EVN HCM City, the firm has ensured power supply for more than 150 facilities serving COVID-19 prevention and control in the city, including temporary hospitals, medical stations, concentrated quarantine sites, COVID-19 check points and 538 vaccination facilities.
Source: VNA
- HCM City export processing zones need revamp as FDI drops
- More solar panels installed in HCM City
- HCM City reinforces inter-regional connectivity to fuel tourism
- Office rent in HCM City on upward trend for eight straight quarters: C&W
- Vietnam’s HCM City reports 94 Zika patients
- Power supply deficit seen
- Laws signed: Cheaper power, space agency, service charge sharing
- Hanoi to host water supply, treatment technology exhibition
- Doctors pray for sick as blackout batters Venezuelan hospitals
- A complete guide to choosing the best Open Electricity Market (OEM) plan for your home
- Chernobyl 30 years on: former residents remember life in the ghost city of Pripyat
- Year after IS lost Syria's Raqqa, holdout hospital awaits recovery
- 5 myths about Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, debunked
- News Japan death toll rises to 30 after powerful quake
- Summing up fight for power franchise
- Hospital rooms in 9 countries around the world reveal the global disparity in healthcare
- Doctors pray for patients as blackout batters Venezuelan hospitals
- 64 deaths at India hospital without oxygen
- Links to obesity lead to new views on cancer treatment
- Failure of two components in power-generating units caused last month’s power outage: Koh Poh Koon
HCM City completes power supply to COVID-19 treatment hospitals have 329 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.