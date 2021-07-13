HCM City completes power supply to COVID-19 treatment hospitals

According to EVN HCMC, a mobile transformation station with a capacity of 400 kVA, and a 250-KVA generator were installed in the COVID-19 treatment hospital No.5A in Hoc Mon district.

Meanwhile, seven transformation stations and two generators were installed to ensure power supply for a COVID-19 treatment hospital in Vinh Loc B commune in Binh Chanh district.

Another mobile transformation station with a designed capacity of 560 kVA was provided for a COVID-19 treatment hospital in Binh Hung commune.

Earlier on July 10, the Thu Duc power company put 11 transformation stations with a total capacity of 22MWA into operation in six resettlement areas in An Khanh ward, which are being used as a temporary hospital and concentrated quarantine areas.

According to EVN HCM City, the firm has ensured power supply for more than 150 facilities serving COVID-19 prevention and control in the city, including temporary hospitals, medical stations, concentrated quarantine sites, COVID-19 check points and 538 vaccination facilities.

Source: VNA