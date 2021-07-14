Hanoians adapt to disruptions caused by COVID-19

- Banks agree to cut lending rates to support hard-hit businesses
- Number of cases rises due to extensive testing in HCM City's high-risk areas
- Two more COVID-19-related death announced on Tuesday evening
- HCM City delivers COVID-19 test results via QR codes
- Australia to donate 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses
Vân Nguyễn & Bảo Hoa
As Hà Nội started to impose stricter social distancing measures yesterday, locals say they are getting used to and learning to adapt to disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Nguyễn Trịnh Thị Lan, 75, who owned a hair salon in Hàng Trống Street, stopped receiving customers from yesterday morning.
" This is not the first time I had to close our business [due to COVID-19] so I am getting used to it now," the owner of the hair salon said.
Lan said she had prepared for this a few days ago when there was a spike in cases in Hồ Chí Minh City.
She added: "When we learned about the widespread infections in HCM City, my children told me that Hà Nội may implement social distancing measures soon so I prepared for this."
The city enforced restrictions on non-essential services in response to growing risks of COVID-19 transmissions from yesterday, banning all dine-in services at restaurants and other food and beverage establishments.
Hairdresser salons and barbershops must also close while the ban on outdoor physical exercise and gatherings in parks, gardens and other public places is also still in place.
The closure order came just weeks after the venues were allowed to reopen on June 21, on the condition that the capacity is capped at a maximum of 20 and the businesses close by 9pm.
Nguyễn Thúy Hằng, manager of a branch of a pizza chain in Hà Nội said her restaurant has been ready to carry out pandemic preventive measures.
"It is good that we are still able to continue takeaway and delivery services,” she said. “Many businesses in HCM City had to close completely. At least we in Hà Nội are still able to continue part of our services, which is such a good thing."
Her staff had their working hours cut off but found it easy to accept and were not shocked as in the previous closures, she added.
Though the closure order will affect their revenues, restaurants said social distancing measures were needed to curb the spread of the virus.
Hằng's pizza shop is located in the Old Quarter, the centre of the capital city, and used to have lots of customers with many of them being families.
Due to the pandemic, local people tend to stay at home, cook by themselves so both dine-in and delivery revenues of the restaurant have decreased.
Hằng said: "Fighting the pandemic is like fighting the enemy so we don't expect to have time to prepare for the closure. Whenever there is an order to close, we will follow immediately without the need to be informed a few days in advance."
“As the number of cases starts to increase, we know that we have to prepare for the preventive measures.”
For 75-year-old Lan, who has worked in hairstyling since the 1960s, closure means she has nothing to do and no money to earn.
"Normally when I open the hair salon, I have customers coming in and out. Having something to do makes me happy. It's sad that I have to close the business. I can't meet my customers and earn money," Lan said.
"But it's due to the pandemic, so we have to accept it. Just imagine how bad it would be if one of my customers contracted the virus," she added.
Phạm Nhật Đức, who owns a coffee shop in the Old Quarter, used to sell about 100 cups of coffee and drinks per day, but in times like this, it's reduced to about a quarter of that number.
He said: "To reach this decision the Government must have considered very carefully all disease prevention measures. Of course, as a shop owner, I do feel a bit shocked, because we were allowed to take in customers only a few weeks ago. But as it's part of the larger pandemic-fighting plan, together we must comply to soon eradicate COVID-19."
Nguyễn Thanh Hương, a Hà Nội resident, said she felt sorry because she cannot go and hang out with friends.
Hương said: "But because of the pandemic and the whole country is trying to fight it, we are willing to comply with the regulations."
"We are always prepared, follow closely what's said in the news about COVID and comply with the Government's directions. So we are always prepared, physically and mentally. Fighting the pandemic is like fighting the enemy. So we know we should comply."
Việt Nam is experiencing the fourth wave of infections, the worst of its kind with thousands of new cases reported daily. Cases have been detected in many places and various settings including the marketplace, factories, office buildings and health establishments.
According to the General Statistics Office, the fourth wave of COVID-19 has seriously impacted workers.
In the second quarter of 2021, there were 12.8 million people aged 15 and over negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including those who lost their jobs, got furloughed, worked alternate shifts, reduced working hours, reduced income, according to the office.
Compared to the first quarter of 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in at least 3.7 million more workers being negatively affected. The most severely affected are workers aged 25-54 with 75 per cent of the total adversely affected. VNS
- Edited Transcript of NM earnings conference call or presentation 5-Sep-19 12:30pm GMT
- Yes, the Xbox Adaptive Controller is innovative
- Edited Transcript of LEVI earnings conference call or presentation 9-Jul-19 9:00pm GMT
- Kate Moss escorted off easyJet plane by police after ‘being disruptive’ on flight from Turkey: reports
- Technical glitch disrupts United flights nationwide
- Edited Transcript of TWLO earnings conference call or presentation 31-Jul-19 9:00pm GMT
- Edited Transcript of LW.N earnings conference call or presentation 2-Oct-19 2:00pm GMT
- Edited Transcript of PFG earnings conference call or presentation 26-Jul-19 2:00pm GMT
- Edited Transcript of ADMS earnings conference call or presentation 8-Aug-19 8:30pm GMT
- Edited Transcript of HM B.ST earnings conference call or presentation 3-Oct-19 7:00am GMT
- 17 to 19 protesters arrested in Pittsburgh at G20 summit as tear gas riot police quell disruptions
- Curse of Hawaii's vanishing beaches as global warming causes sea levels to rise
- Edited Transcript of RPM earnings conference call or presentation 2-Oct-19 2:00pm GMT
- Gatwick drone disruption deemed ‘deliberate,’ new powers given to police
- Analysis: Amazon disrupts AutoZone's meteoric rise
- Edited Transcript of ELGX earnings conference call or presentation 8-Aug-19 8:30pm GMT
- Edited Transcript of AIMT earnings conference call or presentation 8-Aug-19 8:30pm GMT
- Fox-Cablevision fee dispute could cause New York City sports fans to miss NLCS and World Series
- Singapore lays out ground rules to minimise cable cuts, service disruptions
- Straphangers become bus riders during 'perfect screwup' of subway delays on 18 of 19 lines
Hanoians adapt to disruptions caused by COVID-19 have 1282 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.