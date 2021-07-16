Hanoi to test 10,000 people with high risk

The tests are specifically aimed at those considered at-risk including people working in Thang Long Industrial Park (Dong Anh district), the communities in districts of Dong Anh, Soc Son and Me Linh; people who work in transport services, drivers, driver assistants, ticket salesmen, people who work regularly at major city bus stations or train drivers, service staff, staff on trains and train stations; traders, people who often work in wholesale markets, traditional markets and professional security staff at companies providing security services.

From July 14-18, health centres of districts and towns will take pooled samples and transfer them to the city’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

The CDC is responsible for providing professional guidance and urging health centres of districts, towns to conduct the task before July 19.

From 9am to noon on July 14, Hanoi recorded nine more positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, of which five are related to the outbreak of SEI Company, two related to Hoa Voi outbreak in Quoc Oai township, one related to An My outbreak in My Duc district and one in Bac Tu Liem district.

