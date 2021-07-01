Hanoi to inspect firm after environmental workers strike

The Hanoi’s People’s Committee has sent a team of inspectors to investigate the operation of Minh Quan High Technology Development and Investment JSC following a recent environmental workers’ strike. Overloaded rubbish carts are seen along the streets in Nam Tu Liem District in Hanoi. — Photo baodansinh.vn Chairman of the committee Chu Ngoc Anh has asked the inspectors to clarify the operation of the company over uncollected rubbish in the past week. As of December 28, rubbish had been piled up on many streets in Nam Tu Liem and My Duc districts in Hanoi. Dozens of trash-filled carts were overloaded with rubbish nearly two-metres high along Ham Nghi, Nguyen Hoang, and Me Tri streets. In My Duc District alone, about 10,000 tonnes of rubbish had been left to stack up. The reason was that environmental workers from Minh Quan High Technology Development and Investment JSC – the company in charge of collecting rubbish in Nam Tu Liem District in 2017-2020 – went on strike after the company failed to win a new contract and failed to pay them on time. A representative of the company said the firm had finished the contract and retained the workers’ salaries to ensure they completed their… Read full this story

