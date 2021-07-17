Hanoi targets GRDP growth up to 7.5% in 2021

Hanoi will take advantage of a shift in investment capital worldwide to attract foreign direct investment into the city.
Given the serious Covid-19 situation, the Hanoi People's Committee has set up three growth scenarios with the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 7.5% in the most optimistic case.
|Production at Meiko Vietnam. Photo: Thanh Hai
"Hanoi identifies the utmost priority would be to fight the pandemic, which would eventually lead to the successful realization of the twin goal of both containing Covid-19 and boosting growth," said the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Chu Ngoc Anh.
In the most optimistic scenario, Hanoi expected an economic growth of 7.5% for the whole year, which came from a growth rate of 8.59% in the third quarter and 9.12% in the subsequent one.
In worse situations, Hanoi predicted a GRDP growth of 6.85% when the pandemic is under control within July, and 6.12% if the Covid-19 persists until the third quarter.
To achieve the highest growth rate possible, the local authorities plan to mobilize resources to contain the pandemic while looking for opportunities to restructure economic activities to overcome difficulties and boost growth.
According to the economic plan, Hanoi would take advantage of a shift in investment capital worldwide to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) into the city, while promoting the formation of value chains in domestic and foreign markets.
Vice-Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Ha Minh Hai noted in 2021, Hanoi aims to improve the business environment by keeping the 100% rate of online business registration, making 100% of administrative procedures available online at advanced stages of 3 and 4, and returning 50% of results via post.
Hai informed the Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment that is planning for the organization of a conference addressing businesses' concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the first six months of 2021, Hanoi attracted FDI inflows of over US$694 million, including 171 fresh projects worth a combined of $96 million and $477 million in 78 existing ones.
- Nine localities record over 10% GRDP growth in six months
- Hanoi targets 10 new-style rural districts in 2020
- Over 4,000 Hanoi businesses suspend operations due to COVID-19
- Government targets 6.8% in GDP growth in 2019
- Vietnam likely to lower yearly economic growth rate to 4.5%
- Vietnam must reach GDP growth of 5 per cent this year: PM
- Vietnam's growth to slow to 2.7% this year but rise to 7% in 2021: IMF
- ITU Digital World postponed until September 2021
- Quang Ninh builds road linking with Ha Long-Hai Phong-Hanoi expressway
- Moody's Investors Service sees India's economic growth at ‘zero' in FY21
- Moody’s sees nil growth for India in FY 2021
- Vietnam aviation industry will not be able to recover until 2021
- EVN Hanoi ensures reliable power for capital’s rural areas
- Hanoi to focus on stimulating three support industries
- Tourists to Hanoi reduce by 98.4 percent in April
- Hanoi asked to make different development scenarios to boost economic recovery
- Hanoi likely not to see disrupted water supply this summer
- Moody’s slashes India FY21 GDP growth to 0%; expects demand to ‘slow sharply’
- Vietnam tourism unlikely to achieve annual targets, but recovery appears promising
- Vietnam eyes 5 pct GDP growth
Hanoi targets GRDP growth up to 7.5% in 2021 have 499 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at July 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.