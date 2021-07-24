Hanoi imposes 15-day social distancing order

The capital city's chairman Chu Ngoc Anh said the citywide order is being issued under Directive 16, which comprises the country's most stringent social distancing regulations, requiring residents to stay at home and only go out for basic necessities such as buying food or medicines or to work at factories or businesses that are allowed to open.

People must keep a distance of at least two meters. No more than two people can gather at public places apart from workplaces, schools or hospitals. Daily online medical declaration is required and if anyone has potential symptoms like fever and cough, they must inform local authorities of their condition immediately.

“The entire system and authorities at all levels must put pandemic prevention and control as the top priority, stop all activities that are not urgent or neccessary,” the order says.

Trade centers, supermarkets, traditional markets and wholesale markets in the locality shall only sell essential items. Funerals cannot gather more than 20 people.

The majority of public transportation will be shut down and there will be no travel to other localities.

Businesses that are allowed to operate must follow the pandemic prevention measures. The owners are responsible for ensuring safety of employees and customers.

This is the second time that Hanoi is imposing the stringentsocial distancing order, the first being in April 2020, which lasted for nearly a month.

The decision was made after the city recorded many new cases without clear sources of transmission. On Friday, the city recorded 70 cases, which was its highest daily tally since the new wave started late April.