Hanoi advises residents to stay home due to two new Covid-19 clusters

The Saigon Times

Hanoi Vice Chairman Chu Xuan Dung speaks at an online meeting on July 6, asking residents to refrain from going out for non-urgent and non-essential reasons – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Hanoi City has asked residents to refrain from going out for non-urgent and non-essential reasons and continue to follow Covid-19 safety protocols as the city has detected two new coronavirus clusters in My Duc and Dong Anh districts.

Besides, residents who return to the city from other localities must make health declarations.

Chairing an online meeting on July 6, Hanoi Vice Chairman Chu Xuan Dung asked the city's districts and departments to strengthen anti-virus safety measures to quickly fight off the Covid-19 pandemic.

The municipal Department of Health said that on July 5, Hanoi City reported two new Covid-19 clusters and 10 fresh Covid-19 cases, wherein Dong Anh had four, My Duc had five and Hoang Mai had one after eight consecutive days without any locally-infected cases.

Some 2,000 people were found linked to these clusters and new positive cases, the local media reported.

The Covid-19 situation in the city has basically been brought under control, but the risk of community transmission remained high, said Deputy Director of the municipal department Tran Van Chung.

The city's health sector has quickly locked down areas related to Covid-19 cases and conducted contact tracing and Covid-19 testing as well as quarantined direct and indirect contacts to prevent the spread of the disease, Chung added.

Concluding the meeting, Vice Chairman Dung asked the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade and other relevant agencies to check compliance with Covid-19 infection prevention regulations at commercial centers which gather many people.

In addition, the district-level steering committees for Covid-19 infection prevention and control and the authorities of districts and towns were told to regularly inspect the Covid-19 prevention and control operations.

The competent forces were tasked with closely monitoring concentrated quarantine centers and making 40,000 beds available for the fight against Covid-19.

Related to the two clusters, the first Covid-19 case in Dong Anh District was found violating the health declaration regulation. The patient had close contact with a positive Covid-19 case in Bac Giang Province on June 26 and 27, but failed to make health declarations.

