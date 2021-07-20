Handlers and “loyal friends” intensify training prior to 2021 Army Games

According to Lieutenant Colonel Hoang Ngoc Sang, head of the school's military dog training department, and head of the Vietnamese service dog handler team, the team starts their training session at around 6am or even earlier to avoid scorching sun that could affect handlers and especially dogs. The training contents are special, requiring resilience, meticulosity, and flexibility.

This is the second time the team will compete in the games. In April, after a month-long training course, 15 out of 35 handlers were selected to enter further training courses. They are all under the age of 27, over 1.65m tall, good at shooting and dog handling, and in good health.

So far, all five handlers and their dogs have been officially formed. They are Senior Lieutenant Nguyen Duc Thuan-San Lo, First Lieutenant Pham Duy Hoang-Zu Ka, First Lieutenant Pham Hong Truong-Mai Loc; Second Lieutenant Trieu The Bo-Noi Pin, and Second Lieutenant Nguyen Xuan Dinh-A Ton.

Although they have similar techniques, each service dog has its own advantages and strengths. Zu Ka distinguishes itself with shining black fur and a strong body. It finds no difficulty when crossing a 3m high ladder and 1.8m high blind fence – two obstacles requiring strength and bounce. Meanwhile, Mai Loc is good at combining speed and skill. This Malinois service dog can easily conquer a crater which has a 5m long and 17cm wide log and two ladders.

Lt. Col. Sang said that both handlers and service dogs must have good physical fitness, strength, skill, and discipline. For example, in an event, when the handler opens fire or throws a grenade, causing an explosion, the service dog must sit next to him, not run away or change its position.

To ensure their good health, after each exercise, the dogs have their body temperature and weight measured daily and weekly, respectively. They also have their meals prepared at home.

First Lieutenant Pham Hong Truong shared that it is his honor to take part in the games for the first time. After three months of training, his service dog Mai Loc has become a loyal friend. The dog absolutely obeys his commands and has proved to be one of the “best” dogs on the team.

With experience gained from the previous games, the Vietnamese service dog handler team members have tried their best to fix their shortcomings and adjust their training methods in accordance with the time and the dry, hot weather in the host country – Algeria. Their professional expertise and competitive skills have been improved significantly.

In the 2021 Army Games, the Vietnamese service dog handler team will compete in five events of the "Loyal Friend" competition, namely the dog biathlon (individual race), the 300m obstacle course race, protection work, and the marksman and dog biathlon (relay race).

