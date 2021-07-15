HAGL star sends gift to encourage female player in her fight with lupus

HÀ NỘI — Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) midfielder Trần Minh Vương has encouraged a fellow footballer in her fight with lupus with a surprise gift.
Trần Thị Hạnh played for Phong Phú Hà Nam in the Vietnamese Women’s Football Championship in Bình Dương and won a bronze medal at the Southeast Asian U16 Women’s Championship with Việt Nam in 2018.
However, Hạnh has had to temporarily give up the beautiful game since being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in November last year.
When Vương learned about Hạnh’s story and that she was a fan of his, he sent her a signed HAGL shirt, a handwritten letter and some cash.
“Hello Hạnh, how should I say it, perhaps, first of all, thank you for your love and it is certainly a great motivation for me. In the past few days, I have seen many stories about you," Vương wrote.
"Really, I don’t know what to say, maybe we can’t fully understand how you feel when you can’t follow your passion due to health problems, it’s sad.
"You must have felt very sad, I was also very desperate when the doctor said it would be difficult for me to play football again because of an artery compression injury in my leg, but luck was with me.
"Life should be seen and considered as a challenge, not a difficulty, and I believe that luck will smile on you.
"Do your best, live happily in the present and don’t think too much about tomorrow. Can you do it?
"I have a small gift of my HAGL jersey and an envelope, hopefully, it will bring you even a little bit of positive energy.
"You can use this money to buy a ball or a pair of shoes you like so that you can play gently to satisfy your passion, if you can't play as a professional, then you can be a semi-pro player.
"Try your best! Because there is no meaningless existence.”
After being diagnosed with lupus, Hạnh returned to her family home to be taken care of by her parents. Every month, she travels with her father from Hà Nam to Hà Nội for medical appointments.
According to Hạnh’s father Trần Văn Bích, his daughter's condition is now more stable, but the doctor recommends she not do anything too strenuous and stay out of the sun.
Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks its own tissues.
It can affect the joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys, and blood vessels. There is no cure for lupus, but medical interventions and lifestyle changes can help control it. — VNS
