HAGL coach vows full support to Việt Nam national team

HÀ NỘI — Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) coach Kiatisuk Senamuang has pledged his full support to the national team, saying that HAGL will release their players whenever needed for national team duty.
In the second round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers, HAGL had seven players called up to the national team, namely Lương Xuân Trường, Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, Vũ Văn Thanh, Nguyễn Phong Hồng Duy, Nguyễn Công Phượng, Nguyễn Văn Toàn and Trần Minh Vương.
Currently, the team is training daily at Hàm Rồng sports training centre as HAGL has a full squad after the players returned from the national team.
"We are ready to provide players whenever coach Park (Hang-seo) needs them," Kiatisuk told Thanh Niên (Youth) newspaper.
"HAGL has many footballers playing for the national team so it is very important to maintain training because it is our responsibility that whenever the team needs us, we will provide players in the best possible condition.
"HAGL’s dream is to compete in the AFC Champions League. But it all depends on reality, first of all, that the COVID-19 pandemic must be controlled so that football can return.
"I think it will be better if the V.League 1 can organise one or two matches in August. If the organisers allow it, we will train until the league can continue.”
In the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, HAGL's players were key members of coach Park’s squad.
Phượng, Thanh and Vương all scored in the campaign, while Toàn won the match-winning penalty against Malaysia.
It is expected that the national team will gather in Hà Nội on August 24 to prepare for upcoming qualifiers.
Việt Nam will play the opening match in the final round of 2022 World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia on September 2. — VNS
