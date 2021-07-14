Hà Nội to test 10,000 people with high risk

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s Department of Health on Wednesday sent an urgent message to the centres for disease control and health centres of districts and towns to conduct COVID-19 testing on 10,000 people.
The tests are specifically aimed at those considered at-risk including people working in Thăng Long Industrial Park (Đông Anh District), the community in districts of Đông Anh, Sóc Sơn and Mê Linh; people who work in transport services, drivers, driver assistants, ticket salesmen, people who work regularly at major city bus stations or train drivers, service staff, staff on trains and train stations; traders, people who often work in wholesale markets, traditional markets and professional security staff at companies providing security services.
From July 14-18, health centres of districts and towns will take pooled samples and transfer them to the city’s Centre for Disease Control.
The city’s Centre for Disease Control is responsible for providing professional guidance and urging health centres of districts, towns to conduct the task before July 19.
From 9am to noon on Wednesday, Hà Nội recorded nine more positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, of which five are related to the outbreak of SEI Company, two related to Hoa Vôi outbreak (Quốc Oai Town), one related to An Mỹ outbreak (Mỹ Đức) and one in Bắc Từ Liêm District. — VNS
