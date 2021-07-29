Hà Nội strives to further develop farm economy

Hoa Viên farm in Hà Nội’s Thạch Thất District grows organic produce to supply to the market, meeting demand for safe products of both domestic and foreign consumers.

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has over the past years created favourable conditions for orgnisations and individuals to develop farm economy and promoted the sector through applying information technology, developing organic farming and promoting digital transformation, helping to increase income and generate jobs.

According to the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, there are 1,558 farms of various kinds across the city, including farms for crops, husbandry, aquaculture, fisheries and tourism.

Each farm has an estimated investment capital of VNĐ3.4 billion (US$147,000) and average area of 2.173ha. The average number of labourer working at each farm is 3.3.

The total revenue of all farms in 2020 was more than VNĐ6.7 trillion ($291 million). On average, each farm had a turnover of VNĐ4.355 billion per year.

These farms create regular jobs for more than 11,000 workers.

A farm raising chickens in Hà Nội’s Chương Mỹ District.

Head of the Hà Nội Sub-department of Rural Development Nguyễn Văn Chí said in the current context of the pandemic and natural disasters, farm economy still upheld its efficiency in production and product consumption, contributing to ensure the supply of produce for both domestic and foreign consumers in Hà Nội and to restructure the agriculture and rural economy, creating concentrated cultivation areas and paving the way for the development of the produce processing industry.

At present, owners of farms in Hà Nội have paid great attention to investing and applying advanced science and technology in agricultural production; raising high-yield and high-quality varieties such as blue-clawed prawns and white plaice; and applying new technology in growing flowers and plants, helping to increase productivity and incomes for farm owners and farmers, he said.

Hà Nội has had many mechanism and policies to help boost the development of the farm economy. During the 2016-2020 period, the city's Sub-department of Rural Development organised 90 training courses for farm owners with 5,400 people taking part. An additional of 15 training courses are scheduled to be held this year, helping to raise farm owners' production management skills and capacity in effective and sustainable production and business.

Hà Nội has also created conditions for farm owners to take part in trade fairs and exhibitions to introduce their products and granted credits worth hundreds of billions of đồng each year to help them expand production.

In the future, the city plans to speed up information dissemination to raise awareness of the importance of the farm economy and support the development towards a green, sustainable and environmental friendly economy in connection with ecotourism.

Hà Nội also plans to develop farms applying high technology, organic farming and digital transformation.

A 2ha farm raising pigs following safe standards in Hà Nội’s Ba Vì District. This model by farmer Phùng Văn Thụy in Cổ Đô Commune has helped to yield high profits. — Photos courtesy of Tuấn Kiệt

Deputy director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Tạ Văn Tường said the department would coordinate with relevant ministries, agencies and localities to review and zone off agricultural production areas in line with the general planning; and strive to have more than 100 farms applying high-technology by 2025.

He added that Hà Nội would focus on organising training courses for farm owners to raise their capacity and management skills and choose high-quality products for the One Commune-One Product (OCOP) programme.

Farm owners themselves need to change their mindset to increase the application of high technology and speed up the linkage between production and consumption to meet market demand, he said. — VNS