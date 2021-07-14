Additional menu

Talk Vietnam

News from Vietnam and around the world

Hà Nội sets up 22 checkpoints to stop COVID-19 spread

by vietnamnews.vn Leave a Comment

A traffic police officer checks the COVID-19 test results of a truck driver at the checkpoint on Pháp Vân – Cầu Giẽ Expressway in Thanh Trì District. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI – Hà Nội set up 22 checkpoints at the city's major gateways on Wednesday in response to growing risks of COVID-19 transmission from arrivals from outbreak-hit regions.

At each checkpoint, the city police, in co-operation with traffic inspectors, health staff and civil defence officers of districts and towns are working around the clock to control the flow of all vehicles and people returning to or travelling out of the city.

The checkpoint officials take turns measuring the body temperature of people entering the city and requiring them to fill in health declarations at gateways connecting Hà Nội and northern provinces of Hà Nam, Hưng Yên, Bắc Giang, Bắc Ninh, Phú Thọ, Hòa Bình, Vĩnh Phúc, Lạng Sơn and Thái Nguyên.

Those who are suspected of being infected with the coronavirus or from pandemic hotspots must take COVID tests and get the all-clear before entering the city.

Chử Xuân Dũng, vice chairman of the city's People's Committee, said the checkpoint officials would review the COVID-19 prevention work on all vehicles, including checking the COVID test results of drivers and give rapid tests to those who had not yet taken one.

“Car drivers, garbage collectors and sanitation workers at the checkpoints will also be required to take rapid and PCR tests to minimise the risks," he said.

Dũng asked people to avoid travelling to the hotspots and HCM City. He said measures would be taken effectively to avoid traffic congestion at these checkpoints.

A medical worker takes a sample from a car driver who wants to enter the city at the checkpoint on Pháp Vân – Cầu Giẽ Expressway in Thanh Trì District.

At the Cổ Linh checkpoint in the National Highway 5B in Long Biên District, people coming from COVID-19 infection areas were required to have their body temperature measured, fill in health declarations and show COVID test results.

At least three cases with symptoms of fever were quarantined and given rapid tests.

Lieutenant Colonel Ngô Văn Thông, head of the Cổ Linh Checkpoint, told Tuổi trẻ (Youth) newspaper that the police would request overloaded vehicles to reduce the number of passengers or refuse to let them enter the city.

Those who have all required documents will be able to enter the city, he said, adding that the officials would screen and detect suspected infection cases.

The city's police also announced that public transport vehicles from 14 localities with COVID-19 cases would not be allowed to enter the city.

Taxis, contract buses or passenger buses from HCM City, Bình Dương, Đồng Nai, Khánh Hòa, Phú Yên, Đắc Lắk, Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Hà Tĩnh, Nghệ An, Thanh Hóa, and Hà Nam would be required to turn back as a way of curbing the pandemic spreading in the city. Exceptional cases such as vehicles carrying experts, officials, workers of State agencies or industrial zones and those completing quarantine period must have approval from competent agencies.

By Wednesday afternoon, Hà Nội has recorded 542 COVID-19 cases in the country's fourth coronavirus wave since late April. The city has required non-essential services such as dine-in restaurants, food and beverage establishments, hair salons and barbershops to be closed from July 13. Outdoor physical activities and gatherings in public places have also been suspended. VNS

The list of 22 checkpoints at the city's major gateways:

From Hà Nam to Hà Nội on National Highway 1A, 1B:

Checkpoint 1: At the crossroads of Cầu Giẽ, Phú Xuyên District

Checkpoint 2: At the toll booth on Pháp Vân – Cầu Giẽ Expressway in Thanh Trì District

Checkpoint 3: At the intersection of Dầu Market in Ứng Hoà District on National Highway 21B

From Hưng Yên, Bắc Ninh, Bắc Giang to Hà Nội along National Highway 5 and Hà Nội-Lạng Sơn Expressway:

Checkpoint 4: At the beginning of National Highway 5 in Gia Lâm District.

Checkpoint 5: At Phù Đổng Bridge on Hà Nội-Lạng Sơn Expressway in Gia Lâm District

Checkpoint 6: At Bát Tràng Dyke Guard point in Gia Lâm District

Checkpoint 7: Under the Thanh Trì Bridge in Long Biên District

Checkpoint 8: At the intersection of National Highway 5B in Cổ Linh, Long Biên District

Checkpoint 9: On Đặng Phúc Thông Street in Gia Lâm District

Checkpoint 10: At Km 8+100 of National Highway 18 to Võ Nguyên Giáp Street in Sóc Sơn District

Checkpoint 11: On National Highway 18 to Võ Văn Kiệt Street in Sóc Sơn District

From Hòa Bình Province on National Highway 6 to Hà Nội:

Checkpoint 12: At Km 422+057 on Hồ Chí Minh Road in Xuân Mai Town in Chương Mỹ District

Checkpoint 13: At the quarantine checkpoint of Chương Mỹ District.

Checkpoint 14: At the Cultural Village of Việt Nam’s Ethnic Groups on the Hà Nội-Hòa Bình Highway in Thạch Thất District

From Phú Thọ Province on the National Highway 2 to Hà Nội:

Checkpoint 15: At the beginning of Đông Quang Bridge

Checkpoint 16: At the beginning of Văn Lang Bridge

Checkpoint 17: At the beginning of Trung Hà Bridge in Ba Vì District

From Vĩnh Phúc Province on the National Highway 32 to Hà Nội:

Checkpoint 18: At the beginning of Vĩnh Thịnh Bridge in Sơn Tây Town

Checkpoint 19: At BOT checkpoint on the National Highway 2 in Sóc Sơn District

Checkpoint 20: At the entrance to the Hà Nội-Lào Cai Expressway in Sóc Sơn District

Checkpoint 21: At the road to the administrative centre of Mê Linh District on National Highway 2

From Thái Nguyên Province on the National Highway 3 to Hà Nội:

Checkpoint 22: At the intersection of Nỉ on National Highway 3 in Sóc Sơn District. VNS

Hà Nội sets up 22 checkpoints to stop COVID-19 spread have 1370 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.