Hà Nội sets up 22 checkpoints to stop COVID-19 spread

A traffic police officer checks the COVID-19 test results of a truck driver at the checkpoint on Pháp Vân – Cầu Giẽ Expressway in Thanh Trì District. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI – Hà Nội set up 22 checkpoints at the city's major gateways on Wednesday in response to growing risks of COVID-19 transmission from arrivals from outbreak-hit regions.

At each checkpoint, the city police, in co-operation with traffic inspectors, health staff and civil defence officers of districts and towns are working around the clock to control the flow of all vehicles and people returning to or travelling out of the city.

The checkpoint officials take turns measuring the body temperature of people entering the city and requiring them to fill in health declarations at gateways connecting Hà Nội and northern provinces of Hà Nam, Hưng Yên, Bắc Giang, Bắc Ninh, Phú Thọ, Hòa Bình, Vĩnh Phúc, Lạng Sơn and Thái Nguyên.

Those who are suspected of being infected with the coronavirus or from pandemic hotspots must take COVID tests and get the all-clear before entering the city.

Chử Xuân Dũng, vice chairman of the city's People's Committee, said the checkpoint officials would review the COVID-19 prevention work on all vehicles, including checking the COVID test results of drivers and give rapid tests to those who had not yet taken one.

“Car drivers, garbage collectors and sanitation workers at the checkpoints will also be required to take rapid and PCR tests to minimise the risks," he said.

Dũng asked people to avoid travelling to the hotspots and HCM City. He said measures would be taken effectively to avoid traffic congestion at these checkpoints.

A medical worker takes a sample from a car driver who wants to enter the city at the checkpoint on Pháp Vân – Cầu Giẽ Expressway in Thanh Trì District.

At the Cổ Linh checkpoint in the National Highway 5B in Long Biên District, people coming from COVID-19 infection areas were required to have their body temperature measured, fill in health declarations and show COVID test results.

At least three cases with symptoms of fever were quarantined and given rapid tests.

Lieutenant Colonel Ngô Văn Thông, head of the Cổ Linh Checkpoint, told Tuổi trẻ (Youth) newspaper that the police would request overloaded vehicles to reduce the number of passengers or refuse to let them enter the city.

Those who have all required documents will be able to enter the city, he said, adding that the officials would screen and detect suspected infection cases.

The city's police also announced that public transport vehicles from 14 localities with COVID-19 cases would not be allowed to enter the city.

Taxis, contract buses or passenger buses from HCM City, Bình Dương, Đồng Nai, Khánh Hòa, Phú Yên, Đắc Lắk, Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Hà Tĩnh, Nghệ An, Thanh Hóa, and Hà Nam would be required to turn back as a way of curbing the pandemic spreading in the city. Exceptional cases such as vehicles carrying experts, officials, workers of State agencies or industrial zones and those completing quarantine period must have approval from competent agencies.

By Wednesday afternoon, Hà Nội has recorded 542 COVID-19 cases in the country's fourth coronavirus wave since late April. The city has required non-essential services such as dine-in restaurants, food and beverage establishments, hair salons and barbershops to be closed from July 13. Outdoor physical activities and gatherings in public places have also been suspended. VNS