Hà Nội’s education department proposes reopening schools on July 10

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's education department has proposed municipal authorities allow students to return to schools between July 10-24, after a two-month-long pause to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
The proposal issued on Monday was signed by deputy head of Hà Nội's education department Phạm Văn Đại.
The department asked the Hà Nội People's Committee to allow students of all levels in the city, as well as foreign language centres, and foreign-invested centres for short-term education and training courses, to attend schools in person between July 10-24 to wrap up the 2020-21 school year.
Prior to the return of students, schools and education institutions must strictly observe COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
The capital city shut schools on May 4 in the face of the fourth wave of infections and instructed schools to move their lessons online.
Year-end exams might be conducted when the schools are reopened. — VNS
