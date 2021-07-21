Hà Nội returnees from COVID areas face stricter quarantine

HÀ NỘI — All people returning to Hà Nội from COVID-19 hit localities that are undergoing social distancing must isolate at concentrated, quarantine centres from midnight Wednesday under tough new regulations.
Only those conducting COVID-19 prevention and control tasks will be exempt.
The authorities said the move was in response to the number of people still failing to abide by COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.
People gathering in large numbers has still been seen in recent days while thousands of people are also returning to Hà Nội, posing a high risk for further domestic infections.
The city has also recorded a number of new cases at a pharmaceutical establishment as well as through testing of those who have symptoms of fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.
Chairmen of People's Committees in districts and communes are required to build COVID-19 prevention and control plans, organise drills and assign people on duty around the clock at authorised agencies' offices and at local medical establishments to deal with any emerging situations.
They are also ordered to increase supervision in the community, closely watch those returning from other localities, and increase information dissemination to raise public awareness of the importance of abiding regulations as well as strictly punish violators.
Local health facilities have also been instructed to train human resources and prepare enough staff, equipment and medical supplies.
Meanwhile, authorities in Đà Nẵng City temporarily suspended taxis, both cars and motorbikes, and delivery services from 12pm on July 22 amid rising COVID-19 concerns.
The suspension is applied to taxi services and other contracted vehicles under nine seats
Cycling activities and gatherings of more than two people will also be banned.
The move follows several coronavirus outbreaks recorded in the central city. The city has recorded 279 new cases since July 10.
The city also ordered all citizens to stay at home and only go out if absolutely necessary. — VNS
