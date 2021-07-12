Hà Nội reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, releases list of locations they visited

Health workers conduct COVID-19 testing for people return from HCM City in Hai Bà Trưng district on July 10. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, including two cases relating to SEI Company and eight cases related to people returning to the capital from HCM City.

The two cases at SEI Company are workers of the company in Đông Anh District. They were isolated on company property on July 5 after coming into contact with another member of staff who tested positive (patient 21,330).

Two other patients who live in Hòa Xá Commune, Ứng Hòa District, returned from HCM City on July 4. Another patient in Mỹ Đình, Nam Từ Liêm District, returned from District 12 in HCM City on flight QH244 on July 4.

The five other patients came into contact with a different group of returnees from HCM City. Four reside in Quốc Oai District and one in Hoàng Mai District.

These five patients had contact with four members of a family positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Hoa Vôi Village, Quốc Oai Town, Quốc Oai District. The family returned to Hà Nội from HCM City on flight VN266 on July 2 and were announced positive on July 11.

After two days of testing and screening people returning from HCM City, Hà Nội discovered 18 cases positive for SARS-CoV-2, with eight in Quốc Oai District, five in Hai Bà Trưng District, three in Ứng Hoà District, one in Hoàng Mai District and one in Nam Từ Liêm District.

Also on Monday morning, CDC announced locations COVID-19 patients in Hà Nội visited. It recommended Hanoians who visited the following locations self-isolate at home and immediately contact their local health station or medical centre or call the hotline 0969082115 or 0949396115.

The locations are: