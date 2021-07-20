Hà Nội ready for largest-ever COVID-19 vaccination campaign

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is preparing to launch the largest-ever COVID-19 vaccination campaign in a bid to reach herd immunity against the pandemic soon.
In order to implement the "dual targets" of preventing the pandemic and boosting socio-economic development, the capital city has defined the 5K message and vaccination as well as technology application as the key solutions.
So far, the city has made necessary preparations to ensure that the campaign will take place in a successful and safe manner.
According to the municipal Department of Health, Hà Nội has about 5.1 million people aged from 18 to 65 that need to be vaccinated. After reviewing necessary equipment for vaccine storage, the city said that it has a capacity of receiving 1.3 million doses of vaccines at the same time. If the supply sources are stable, the city will strive to deliver 200,000 vaccine shots per day.
Director of the Department Trần Thị Nhị Hà said 1,200 vaccination facilities would be set up across the city, and 100 emergency teams will be ready to provide post-vaccination emergency aid.
People in the targeted groups can register for COVID-19 vaccination in their commune, ward and township or through the COVID-19 vaccination portal and "So suc khoe dien tu" app on their smartphones which is available for both Android and iOS. After receiving the registration, medical staff will screen and classify groups for vaccination.
Along with preparing for the campaign, the city has actively mobilised support from organisations and individuals for the fund for COVID-19 prevention and control, increasing financial resources for vaccine purchase.
Through the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) system from central to local levels, fund raising activities have been implemented effectively. So far, the VFF Committee of Hà Nội has received more than VNĐ1.75 trillion (US$76.15 million) in cash and more than 2.6 million doses.
According to President of the municipal VFF Committee Nguyễn Lan Hương, agencies, organisations, enterprises and individuals in the city have actively contributed to the fund.
In order to reach herd immunity, Hà Nội needs more than VNĐ2 trillion to buy vaccines. The committee hopes to receive more support from the community to the fund, stamping out the pandemic soon.
So far, preparations for the vaccination have been completed but city leaders have called for close cooperation of relevant agencies and local residents in the implementation of the campaign as well as pandemic prevention and control regulations in daily activities.
According to Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long, Việt Nam is striving to complete vaccinating its citizens in late 2021 or early 2022. — VNS
