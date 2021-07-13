Hà Nội: Many people still ignore rules on COVID-19 prevention and control

HÀ NỘI — Many Hà Nội residents are ignoring the new restrictions recently imposed by the authorities to prevent the growing risks of COVID-19 infections in the capital city.
On Tuesday morning, the first day the restrictions on non-essential service, including in-person dining, took effect some restaurants and vendors were seen letting customers dine inside, some without keeping a safe distance.
Many people were exercising outdoors early in the morning in public spaces despite the ban of outdoor physical exercises and sports from last Thursday.
According to the new regulations, violators will face stiff penalties and business owners may have their licences permanently revoked if they break the rules.
