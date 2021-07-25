Hà Nội allows shipping of retail deliveries

HÀ NỘI — The delivery staff of e-commerce platforms (like Lazada or Tiki) and supermarkets will be allowed to continue to work in Hà Nội, under a decision made by the municipal Department of Transport.
Vũ Văn Viện, director of the transport department, said that under social distancing restrictions, deliveries of retail goods and groceries will be allowed however the delivery of take-away food and beverages will remain banned.
The department on Sunday also issued a document requesting registration of employees allowed to transport essential goods for supermarket services and postal businesses by motorbikes.
Under Document No 3462/SGTVT-QLVT, which was sent to the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade (DIT) and post and telecommunications units, the department is compiling a list of delivery workers for supermarkets in the city, along with a list of parcel delivery staff, including their full name, address, mobile phone number, vehicle plate number and working area.
Units that register employees to be allowed to work must be responsible for managing and monitoring the pandemic prevention work of staff, and responsible if cases of the disease occur.
Based on the list, the Department of Transport will send a confirmation message to the delivery staff's mobile phone number so that they can show it to the police in case it is needed. — VNS
