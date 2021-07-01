Greetings extended to Communist Party of China on founding anniversary

National flag-raising ceremony is held at Tian’anmen Square during a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, capital of China, on Thursday. XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)'s Central Committee has sent a message to the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee to mark the CPC's 100th founding anniversary (July 1, 1921-2021).

In the message, the CPV Central Committee said the formation of the CPC is a historical milestone of important significance in the revolutionary cause of the Chinese people.

Over the past century, the CPC has constantly grown stronger, and its role and position in the world arena has been enhanced, the message said.

Since the first days of their establishment, under the nurturing of President Hồ Chí Minh and Chairman Mao Zedong as well as generations of leaders of both countries, the CPV and CPC have stood shoulder by shoulder, giving each other assistance and support during the revolutionary struggle for national liberation in each country, it said.

The Party, State and people of Việt Nam always highly valued and are grateful for the precious support and assistance given by the Party, State and people of China to Việt Nam's revolution in the past as well as the current national construction and development, said the message.

The message underlined that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam are willing to work with China to persistently follow the "16-word motto" and "four-good spirit", deepening the bilateral practical and effective cooperation in all fields, controlling and properly settling differences through peaceful measures on the basis of respect for each other's legitimate interests in line with international law, and promoting the healthy and stable development of the friendly neighbourliness and the bilateral comprehensive strategic co-operative partnership, thus meeting the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries and peoples, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and prosperous development in the region and the world.

Also on the occasion, General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng extended greetings to General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The CPV leader congratulated China on the great achievements that the country has gained under the leadership of the CPC over the past 100 years, especially since the CPC's 18th National Congress with Xi playing a key role.

General Secretary Trọng underscored that in the current context, reinforcing and strengthening the healthy and stable development of the friendship and the comprehensive strategic co-operative partnership between Việt Nam and China are suitable to the interests of both peoples, benefitting peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

He expressed hope that the two sides will well implement high-level agreements and shared perceptions, further lifting the Việt Nam-China ties to a new height to match the fundamental and long-term interests of the two Parties, states and people.

Also on Thursday, at a virtual commemoration event held by the Chinese Embassy in Việt Nam, Politburo member and standing member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng delivered a recorded video speech to congratulate the CPC on its 100th founding anniversary. — VNS