Gratitude activities held for national contributors

* On July 23, a mission of the Vietnam Border Guard Command visited and presented gifts to Thai Binh province’s Convalescent Center for National Contributors.

During the visit, delegates expressed their deep gratitude to the great contributions of wounded and sick soldiers and other contributors to the struggle for national independence and freedom. They pledged that border troops will always stay united and in close relations with ethnic minorities and firmly manage and protect national sovereignty and security in border areas, contributing to building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

* Recently, Naval Region 3 spent around 120 million VND on gratitude activities. Particularly, the naval region visited and presented gifts to Da Nang City's Convalescent Center for National Contributors, the municipal Association for Agent Orange/Dioxin Victims, families of fallen naval troops, wounded soldiers, and fallen soldiers' relatives who are working for units under the region.

In addition, naval troops of the region offered incense and lit candles in commemoration of fallen soldiers.

Furthermore, the unit raised 757.5 million VND for the "Gratitude" fund.

* On July 23, a mission of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau provincial Military Command conducted gratitude activities at the Long Dat Convalescent Center for Wounded Soldiers and National Contributors in Long Dien district.

Particularly, the mission presented gifts and 10 million VND in cash to the center and handed over 53 gifts to wounded soldiers and national contributors at the center.

On the same day, delegates visited and presented gifts, worth 1 million VND each, to families of needy officers of the provincial military command.

* Similarly, Binh Thuan provincial Military Command visited and handed over 100 gifts to wounded soldiers, policy beneficiaries, and heroic Vietnamese mothers in the locality.

During the visit, delegates expressed deep gratitude to national contributors for their sacrifices for the national salvation and construction cause.

Bearing in mind their contributions and sacrifices, delegates promised that the provincial armed forces will actively raise training quality and take a vanguard role in carrying out missions, contributing to building a strong military and improving the living standards of national contributors.

Translated by Chung Anh