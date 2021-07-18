Gov’t issues State Administration Reform Master Programme for 2021-30

HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued Resolution No. 76/NQ-CP approving the Master Programme on State Administration Reform for the 2021-30 period.

Under the resolution, the Government will focus on the following six areas, namely institutional reform, administrative procedure reform, organisational reform of the State administrative apparatus, civil service reform, public finance reform, and development of e-Government and digital government.

For administrative procedure reform, the Government targets to cut or simplify at least 20 per cent of procedures and 20 per cent of the compliance costs regarding business-related procedures by 2025, reported the Việt Nam Government Portal (VGP).

At least 80 per cent of administrative procedures of ministries, agencies and localities are provided online at levels 3 and 4 (with level 4 being the highest, where documents and transactions can be processed totally online).

By 2030, at least 90 per cent of ministries, agencies and localities will be provided online at levels 3 and 4.

The Government seeks to ensure that Việt Nam enter the world's top 30 countries in terms of business environment.

The Master Programme on State Administration Reform is renewed every ten years, with the previous one implemented from 2011-20.

According to Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Trương Hoà Bình, administrative reform is a prerequisite for the success of the country’s socio-economic development in the context of globalisation and international integration.

As of November last year, it has reduced and simplified more than 1,000 administrative procedures. As many as 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 of goods subject to specialised inspection have been cut. These reductions have saved about 18 million working days per year or over VNĐ6.3 trillion (US$272 million) a year for society, people and businesses.

The Public Administration Reform Index, first introduced in 2012, has become an important tool to measure the progress of public administration reform at ministries, agencies and localities. — VNS