Gov’t issues State Administration Reform Master Program for 2021-2030

Under the resolution, the Government will focus on the following six areas, namely institutional reform, administrative procedure reform, organizational reform of the State administrative apparatus, civil service reform, public finance reform, and development of e-Government and digital government.
For administrative procedure reform, the Government targets to cut or simplify at least 20 percent of procedures and 20 percent of the compliance costs regarding to business-related procedures by 2025, reported the Vietnam Government Portal (VGP).
At least 80 percent of administrative procedures of ministries, agencies and localities are provided online at levels 3 and 4.
By 2030, at least 90 percent of ministries, agencies and localities will be provided online at levels 3 and 4.
The Government seeks to ensure that Vietnam enter the top 30 countries in terms of business environment.
The Master Program on State Administration Reform is renewed every ten years, with the previous one was implemented from 2011-2020.
According to Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, administrative reform is a prerequisite for the success of the country’s socio-economic development in the context of globalization and international integration.
As of November last year, it has reduced and simplified more than 1,000 administrative procedures. As many as 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 of goods subject to specialized inspection have been cut. These reductions have saved about 18 million working days per year or over 6.3 trillion VND (272 million USD) a year for society, people and businesses.
The Public Administration Reform Index, first introduced in 2012, has become an important tool to measure the progress of public administration reform at ministries, agencies and localities.
Source: VNA
