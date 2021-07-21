Government sets up COVID-19 special working group

Workers install field hospital n District 7, HCM City. — Photo vnexpress.net

HÀ NỘI — The Prime Minister has issued a decision to establish a special working group for the Government to carry out COVID-19 prevention and control tasks. The working group will be located in HCM City.

The working group will be led by Deputy Minister of National Defence Võ Minh Lương. The deputy head of the group is Deputy Minister of Public Security Lê Quốc Hùng and Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn.

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đứ Đam, Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, continues to direct the working group’s activities and directly reports to the Prime Minister.

The decision is part of the Government’s special resolution on the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government believes that the pandemic is spreading rapidly in many localities across the country, especially in HCM City. Therefore, the Prime Minister has agreed to apply social distancing according to Directive No 16 in 19 southern provinces and cities to soon prevent and reverse the pandemic.

The Government reckons that the following disciplines in pandemic prevention and control measures by some State agencies and some people have not been strictly enough. Goods transportation and circulation activities between localities that have distanced themselves from others are still limited.

The supply of goods, especially food and essential necessities for people in localities, where the social distancing order is implemented, is still not sufficient. Ministries, branches and localities are not working closely enough. Some localities have not yet met the requirements of the local pandemic prevention and control capacity.

Based on this information, the Government, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, ministries and branches have reiterated their instruction and monitoring requirements forcefully in HCM City and several southern provinces.

The Government is also calling for people to be disciplined and encouraged people to make themselves aware of how to be compliant with pandemic prevention and control measures under Directive 16.

Procurement for pandemic prevention and control activities

The Government’s resolution also assigns the Health Minister to assume the main responsibility for coordinating with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Planning and Investment and other relevant agencies to create a list of goods to be procured including general supplies and medical equipment.

The Government emphasised that the timely and effective investment and procurement of biological products, supplies and equipment is an important and urgent task in the current pandemic prevention and control.

The Government requires ministries, branches and localities, especially those that are implementing social distancing under Directive 16, to tighten discipline and raise awareness among people in not gathering in large crowds, limit travelling, not leaving the house unless it is absolutely necessary.

"The implementation of social distancing requirements under the Prime Minister’s Directive is both the responsibility, obligation and right of each citizen. Violations must be strictly handled," the Resolution says.

The Government also requested relevant agencies to focus and prioritise resources for pandemic prevention and control activities in HCM City and provinces and cities that are implementing social distancing.

In order to carry out the work effectively, the Government has clearly assigned specific responsibilities to each minister.

In particular, the Health Minister is responsible for preparing a scenario so as not to be passive, and to carefully prepare response plans for each level of the possible pandemic situation, ensuring no shortage of hospitals or medical equipment, especially oxygen and ventilators.

The Minister of Health should also provide written instructions on the implementation of shortening the period of quarantine for people entering the country who have received a full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They should urgently issue guidelines on the classification of cases F0, F1, F2 for appropriate, scientific, close and effective management measures. VNS