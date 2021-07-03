Golden rice fields in full bloom in Hòa Bình Province

The northern province of Hòa Bình is well-known for its scenic landscapes, with primitive forests, magnificent caves, clear-water lakes and terraced rice fields all part of its beauty.
At present, farmers in the province are harvesting the winter-spring crop from their terraced fields. The golden fields, curving on the hillsides, create a stunningly picturesque landscape.
Among the terraced fields, those in Miền Đồi Commune, Lạc Sơn District are the most popular for amateur and professional photographers.
Generations of local Mường ethnic farmers have poured their sweat and tears into creating the impressive fields covering 400 hectares. The fields are the stable food supply for nearly 1,000 people in the region. For this year’s winter-spring crop, the commune has planted 153 hectares of rice.
At 1,000m above sea level, the stunning scenery of golden rice fields is a popular tourism destination whenever travel is feasible.
However, the beautiful landscape, the ethnic Mường culture and the outstanding cuisine of Miền Đồi Commune have not been developed yet.
That's why the provincial tourism sector has been working to create impressive tourist products as well as to promote the unique values of traditional ethnic culture. VNS
- Yen Bai to host Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival
- Northwestern golden season comes calling
- Drones used in rice farming in central Vietnam
- Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 19
- Military Region 3’s troops training to raise the combat power of the army
- Vietnam reports seven new Covid-19 cases, all in Danang
- Beauty of Mù Cang Chải on show at fest
- Northern village preserves century old sedge weaving craft
- Y Ty Plateau covered in fog
- VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 17
- Phu Yen’s landmarks worth a visit
- VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 16
- Unique hues of rural Vietnam
- Vietnam architects oppose plan to revamp Da Lat historical site
- The most attractive tourist attractions in North Vietnam
- “Saigon Times – Great Circle” supports border guard forces to fight war against Covid-19
- Chinese citizen tests positive for coronavirus after illegal entry into Vietnam
- The natural taste of Thai
- In Vietnam’s northern highlands, a mosaic of natural beauties
- The famed Birbal ki khichri: Has it changed with time?
Golden rice fields in full bloom in Hòa Bình Province have 448 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.