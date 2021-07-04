Gia Lai youths respond to tree planting movement

During the event, youths planted 300 pine trees, which were donated by members of the Youth Union Organization of Gia Lai Power Company, in Chup and Trarh villages in Lo Pang commune.
According to Secretary of the Youth Union of Gia Lai Power Company Pham Tien Huy, the program aimed to help youths learn more about how to plant and take care of trees. It also showed the care of Vietnam Electricity to protect the environment and contribute to natural disaster prevention and climate change response.
On this occasion, Gia Lai Power Company's Youth Union Organization also disseminated information and instructed local people on how to safely use electricity, presented 15 gifts, worth VND 300,000 each, and made free electrical repairs for 50 policy and needy households in Chup village.
Translated by Khanh Ngan
