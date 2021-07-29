General Phan Van Giang reappointed as defense minister

His reappointment is part of the resolution passed by the 15th NA to ratify the Prime Minister's proposal on the appointment of 18 ministers and four other members of the Government for the 2021-2026 tenure. The resolution won the majority of "yes" votes.

General Phan Van Giang was born on October 14, 1960 in Hong Quang commune, Nam Truc district, Nam Dinh province.

He is member of the 13th Politburo, member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, deputy of the 14th and 15th National Assembly, and Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission. He holds a doctoral degree in military science.

On April 8, 2021, at the 11th session of the 14th NA, he was appointed as the Minister of National Defense for the 2016-2021 tenure.

On July 28, 2021, at the first session of the 15th NA, he was reappointed as Minister of National Defense for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Translated by Trung Thanh