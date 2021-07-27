General Department of Technical Services inspects Kien Giang Border Guards and Flotilla 28

After inspecting the units, the delegation highly appreciated their technical work as well as the sound leadership of the Party committees at all levels for military and defense missions.
In addition, they also increased patrols to protect national sovereignty, ensured political security and social order at sea, and took part in search and rescue missions at sea while preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.
On behalf of the delegation, General Quan hailed the units' efforts in performing tasks, asking them to continue observing military regulations, implementing emulation movements, and closely working with relevant forces to follow situations so as to be ready in any circumstances.
Amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic in regional countries, the delegation visited and gave gifts to troops in action at COVID-19 checkpoints of the Border Post of the Ha Tien International Border Gate under the Kien Giang provincial Border Guard Command.
Translated by Minh Anh
