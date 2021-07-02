General Department of Logistics holds politico-military conference

PANO – The General Department of Logistics organized an online politico-military conference to work out new tasks in 2014 under the chair of its Director, Lieutenant General Nguyen Vinh Phu, on December 25th.

Over the past time, the department seriously grasped resolutions and instructions of higher levels to promote combat strength of party organizations, contributing to fulfilling all tasks.

In 2014, the unit will continue to well support the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to ensure logistics work in army units and build a strong party organization and comprehensive strong unit, minimize shortcomings in the spirit of the 4th session's resolution of the 11th Party Central Committee on Party building, while responding to the drive "Learning and following President Ho Chi Minh's noble examples", and seriously prepare for Party congresses at all levels towards the coming 10th Army Party Congress and the 12th National Party Congress.

