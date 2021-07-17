GDP leaders present gifts to national contributors

General Phuong expressed deep gratitude to and wished the wounded soldiers good health. He also highlighted great efforts of the center's staff and hoped that they would continue taking good care of wounded soldiers. He asked the wounded soldiers to bring into full play the good tradition of Uncle Ho's soldiers, overcome difficulties in life, and set bright examples for the young generation.

The same day, General Phuong offered incense in tribute to Lieutenant General Pham Hong Cu, former Deputy Director of the GDP.

Also on July 16, Lieutenant General Trinh Van Quyet, GDP Deputy Director offered incense in commemoration of Lieutenant General Le Hai, former GDP Deputy Director and wished Hai's family to bring into full play the tradition of the Vietnamese revolution and be actively engaged in local activities.

Visiting Lieutenant General Le Van Han, former GDP Deputy Director and President of the Vietnam Martyrs’ Family Support Association, General Quyet informed the host of the outcomes of the military in general and the GDP in particular in mission implementation, national construction and protection, and COVID-19 prevention and control.

General Quyet hoped that the association would make more contributions, spread the good virtues of Uncle Ho's soldiers, beautify the comradeship of revolutionary soldiers by carrying out meaningful activities, including gratitude ones.

Translated by Chung Anh