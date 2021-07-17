GDP leader pays homage to late general

The incense offering was part of the activities in celebration of the 74th anniversary of Wounded and Fallen Soldiers' Day (July 27).
Chu Huy Man with his birth name of Chu Van Dieu was born on March 17, 1913 in a poor farmer's family in Yen Luu commune (Hung Hoa commune at present), Vinh city, Nghe An province.
In the war for national salvation and reunification, the noble international service and the national construction and protection cause, General Man always fought the enemies in battlefields.
He was a wise leader talented at building political stance, trust, and revolutionary morality for troops. He made important contributions to building and completing the mechanism of the Communist Party of Vietnam's absolute, direct and all-round leadership over the Vietnam People's Army.
In his life and career, General Man is a noble moral example of a revolutionary cadre who was wholeheartedly devoted to the country, the people and always placed the interests of the Party, the revolution, and the people above his own personal interests. He strived for and sacrificed for the glorious cause of the Party and the nation.
As a Party member for 76 years and serving the military for 61 years, General Man devoted his whole life to fighting for the goal and ideal of national independence and socialism and wholeheartedly serving the Fatherland and the people. He greatly contributed to national salvation, the construction and protection cause, and international missions.
Expressing his deep gratitude to General Man, General Can stressed that troops in the military have inherited revolutionary achievements. They should bring into full play the glorious tradition of their predecessors, excellently fulfill their missions, and be determined to firmly defend the Fatherland and socialism.
Meeting with General Man's relatives, General Can briefed them on the task performances of the organs of the GDP and the military since early this year. He hoped that they would promote their family's good tradition and preserve General Man's belongings and other precious spiritual assets to educate young generations.
Translated by Mai Huong
