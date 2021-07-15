Further 921,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — A further 921,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, part of the purchase of 30 million doses from the company in 2021, arrived at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on Thursday morning.
This is the fourth – and also the biggest shipment – from the deal AstraZeneca signed with the private company Việt Nam Vaccine Company (VNVC) in December last year, which has agreed to sell their entire supply of this year to the Vietnamese health ministry on a not-for-profit basis.
The vaccine doses are administered for free.
To date, 1.9 million doses in the contracted amount have arrived in Việt Nam.
Nearly 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines – from VNVC, COVAX or as aid from the Japanese Government – make up 71 per cent of the available stockpile in Việt Nam.
Nitin Kapoor, Chairman and General Director of AstraZeneca Việt Nam, said the company would continue to cooperate with the health ministry, WHO, UNICEF and VNVC to accelerate the vaccine delivery to Việt Nam in the safest way possible, to help tame the fourth wave of infections and return normal life to local communities soon.
AstraZeneca was the first vaccine to have obtained authorisation for emergency use in Việt Nam.
The two latest shipments to Việt Nam – including a delivery of 580,000 on July 9 – marks an increased supply capacity of AstraZeneca for the Asia-Pacific with seven new manufacturing plants in the region.
AstraZeneca said on multiple occasions that for the foreseeable future they would have deals with central governments, not private entities, however, VNVC had invested some US$30 million into the development of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine when it was still in phase 2 of human trials last year, entitling the Vietnamese vaccine company to get advance orders. — VNS
- Vietnam to receive 4.9 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses via Covax
- COVID-19: Mexico to import 8.7 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses from India in February
- First AstraZeneca vaccines to arrive by the end of the week
- AstraZeneca vaccines prove safe, effective, will be delivered to Việt Nam by mid-year
- Emmanuel Macron astonishingly claims AstraZeneca vaccine is 'almost ineffective' on over-65s despite EU just giving it the green light
- England and Scotland give out just 281,725 Covid vaccine doses on Monday as UK misses daily jab target for two days in a row amid European supply row
- Pakistan to get 17 million dozes of AstraZeneca vaccine, NCOC chief says
- AstraZeneca vaccine can slow transmission of COVID-19, Oxford study reveals
- German officials say AstraZeneca vaccine shouldn't be given to over-65s, citing lack of data
- AstraZeneca vaccine appears to substantially reduce transmission of the coronavirus, study shows
- Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine first jab cuts COVID-19 transmission substantially: U.K. study
- AstraZeneca vaccine slows virus transmission, researchers say
- Dozens of Pfizer vaccine doses were BINNED at Scottish NHS hospital after session to immunise staff - prompting more training to prevent wastage
- Coronavirus: Germany recommends AstraZeneca vaccine for under-65s only
- AstraZeneca Vaccine Almost Powerless Against South African Coronavirus Strain, Study Says
- Britain Refuses EU's Demand for Vaccine Doses
- 34 new community cases announced as AstraZeneca vaccine approved in Vietnam
- Germany admits newspaper claim that 'Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine doesn't work in the elderly' was a LIE and there's 'no data' to suggest it's only 8% effective
- Coronavirus digest: AstraZeneca vaccine has limited protection for South African variant
- UK could share Covid vaccine doses with other countries - but won't say when
Further 921,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Việt Nam have 559 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 15, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.