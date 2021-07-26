Further 12 cases of COVID-19 detected at Hà Nội Lung Hospital

HÀ NỘI – A further 12 cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed at the Hà Nội Lung Hospital Monday afternoon. This brings the total confirmed cases at the hospital to 26.
The hospital which was locked down earlier today by the People's Committee of Hai Bà Trưng District will remain as such for 14 days from 6pm on Sunday.
A total of 29 people connected to the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid testing, however, only 26 have been confirmed by the Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control.
The test results of the remaining cases will be announced later, he said.
Dr Phạm Hữu Thường, director of the hospital, said the source of infection is unknown. The hospital has been tracing and conducting an epidemiological investigation but there are no results as yet.
The hospital has now taken samples of 400 people involved in the outbreak up from 323 reported earlier today .
The first positive COVID-19 case at the hospital was a female patient from Tây Hồ District. The woman had previously been treated for an unrelated matter at the Department of Internal Medicine where she was admitted on June 22. She was discharged from the hospital on July 22 in good health.
On July 25, she had a fever and went to the Phương Đông Hospital for a medical check-up at which point she tested positive for the virus.
Previously, in early May, two medical facilities were locked down after a cluster of infections were found at the Kim Chung facility at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Đông Anh District, and the Tân Triều facility at the National Cancer Hospital (frequently called K Hospital) in Thanh Trì District. VNS
- Travel insurance firm reveal British mother fighting for her life in Tenerife hospital failed to declare emphysema as they refuse to pay out for her medical care and her friends rally round to pay the bill
- Veteran Ohio detective dies after he was shot twice in the face during a raid on a drug den where the DEA found a stash of fentanyl, cash and guns
- Named and shamed! Official figures reveal the 10 NHS trusts where E. coli infections are highest as cases of the killer bug spike 5% in a year
- How the flu could leave you at the mercy of killer fungus aspergillosis, which invades the lungs and grows into a lump the size of a tennis ball
- Oregon resident's lung illness death may be second fatality linked to vaping, officials say
- Teenager, 19, faces jail after being found guilty of terrifying knife attack outside nightclub that was shared on Snapchat and left two men in hospital
- Serial killer who murdered at least 12 men 'spent last days as loner in prison cell'
- At least 22 young adults are left hospitalized after vaping and suffering breathing difficulties following slew of health problems and SEIZURES caused by e-cigarettes across US
- Vaping May Be Linked to One Death, 193 Lung Injuries, CDC Reports
- Death toll from vaping lung disease hits 13 as hundreds hospitalised in outbreak
- Former Juul user, 21, sues company after being hospitalized, placed in coma for 8 days
- Blood Tests May Help Detect Breast Cancer, Says Recent Study
- Mayo Clinic Says Lung Damage From Vaping Looks 'Like Mustard Gas' Injuries
- Mob cop Louis Eppolito dies: Ex-NYPD detective who was a hit man for New York's Lucchese crime family dies aged 71 while serving a life sentence for murder
- University student, 21, discovers he has 20 cancerous tumours on his right lung - despite showing no symptoms
- Vaping death toll rises to 26 as patient becomes first to die of e-cig lung disease at home
- Dr Miriam Stoppard: Early blood test may help to tackle lung cancer
- Woman drowns in five-star pool just days into her first holiday abroad in 12 years
- Woman nearly died from soot in lungs after leaving candle burning as she slept
- Electronic nose could spare thousands of lung cancer patients from side effects of immunotherapy 'by sniffing breath for signs of the disease'
Further 12 cases of COVID-19 detected at Hà Nội Lung Hospital have 681 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.