French parliamentarians vow to continue support, assistance to Vietnam

Catherine Deroche, Chairwoman of the France – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group in the Senate of France, made the statement during her reception on July 20 for newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang.

Deroche expressed her interest in and sympathy with Vietnam's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges that the country has been facing.

She also reaffirmed France’s strategic support to Vietnam in calling for respect for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the right to freedom of navigation in the East Sea.

On this occasion, Deroche asked the ambassador to convey an invitation to the Vietnam – France Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group to pay a working visit to France, considering it an opportunity to further develop the bilateral cooperative relations between the two countries.

For his part, Thang thanked Deroche and the France – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Group for actively coordinating in organizing activities regarding Vietnam in the Senate in the past time, supporting the enhancement of relations between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the French Senate, and promoting relations between localities of the two countries as well as contributing to consolidating the Vietnam – France strategic partnership.

The Ambassador also expressed his hope that the France – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group will keep on assisting Vietnam in bilateral relations as well as in the Vietnam-EU relationship, and promote the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

During the meeting, Thang and Deroche reviewed the cooperation between the two countries in the past time and highly appreciated the recent online conversations between leaders of the two countries, considering them as important milestones in creating momentum for the development of Vietnam-France relations.

The two sides agreed to continue coordinating in organizing joint activities, making efforts to promote the exchange of high-level visits and delegations between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the French Senate, and prepare for the 12th Vietnam – France locality cooperation conference slated to be held in Hanoi in 2022.

The France – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group in the French Senate, which consists of 30 members, is one of the largest friendship groups with countries in France. The members of the group have carried out many valuable activities to support Vietnam.

Source: VNA