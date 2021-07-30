FPT Software invests in a technology company in Latin America

Intertec International’s office in Costa Rica. — File photo

HÀ NỘI — FPT Software announced an investment in Global IT service provider Intertec International (Intertec), aiming to advance its efforts to provide solutions, technology services and digital transformation in the Latin American market.

This investment is aligned with the strategic direction of FPT, which is intended to optimise the efficiency of combining resources of its service centres in the US and ones in neighbouring markets.

Pursuant to the investment agreement, FPT Software is entitled to access and allocate resources of Intertec’s 2 service centres in Costa Rica and Colombia.

This deal also enables FPT Software to tap into Intertec's wealth of operational experience in Latin America (LATAM). On this account, FPT Software would be able to expand business opportunities in the US and LATAM, and address increasing demand in these two markets.

With this co-operation, Intertec International will also gain competitive advantages from the resonance of FPT Software’s resources, including platforms, infrastructure, and proprietary technology developed by FPT Software, with a network of 22 service centres worldwide.

"Costa Rica and Colombia are attractive service hubs and renowned outsourcing destinations in the LATAM region, so I believe there is huge potential for us to tap into. With the combination of the region's geographical advantages, business-friendly government policies, our digital solutions and both companies' technical know-how, we aim to assist more customers at an accelerated speed while saving costs," said FPT Americas Chief Executive Officer Đặng Trần Phương. — VNS