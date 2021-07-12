Four more deaths related to COVID-19 confirmed

HÀ NỘI — Four more deaths related to COVID-19 have been announced by health authorities Monday morning. Three of the four were in Đồng Tháp Province and one was recorded in Long An Province, bringing the total number of fatalities to 123.
The 120th death was a 44-year-old man, the 121st death was a 74-year-old man, and the 122nd death was a 48-year-old woman, all from Đồng Tháp Province's Sa Đéc City.
All three died last Thursday.
The 123rd person to die was a 67-year-old woman, from Cần Đước District, Long An Province.
She died last Friday in Long An General Hospital.
All four died from severe pneumonia caused by a SARS-CoV-2 infection with complications caused by pre-existing, underlying health condition. — VNS
- Hollyoaks death for Lily McQueen confirmed in tragic new storyline
- Ronald DeRisi pleads guilty to death threats during Kavanaugh confirmation
- Louis Tomlinson confirms return after his late sister Félicité's death
- Father blames son's death on fraternity's "family drink" hazing ritual
- Liam Smith family `heartbroken´ as body confirmed as missing teenager
- Two men and woman released over 'murder' of woman, 19, in Yorkshire
- Murder probe after a 19-year-old woman was found dead in a flat
- Rate of Deaths From Dementia Has Doubled
- Opinion: Dominique Ray died alone on death row. If he'd been a Christian, it would've been different
- Fentanyl deaths soared more than 1,000% in six years, CDC data reveal
- Two sudden deaths linked to anti-depression pills
- Baptise: Viewers are shocked by another sudden death
- Husband 'hacks rapist to death as he attacked his pregnant wife'
- The Voice: Jimmy Balito delivers tearful performance after dad's death
- Pottering around garden in middle age lowers risk of an early death
- Diane Abbott blames death of ISIS' Shamima Begum's baby on government
- Honda confirms 16th U.S. death linked to Takata airbags
- Ohio doctor's license suspended amid review of overdoses, deaths
- Murder probe launched after man in his 20s is stabbed to death
- Libby Squire's death IS being treated as 'potential homicide'
Four more deaths related to COVID-19 confirmed have 326 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.