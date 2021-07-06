Four more Covid-19 patients die

The Saigon Times

A medical worker walks along the corridor inside a center treating critical Covid-19 patients. Four more female Covid-19 patients have been confirmed dead – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Vietnam's Covid-19 deaths have risen to 94, as four female patients with underlying health conditions in Nghe An, HCMC, Ha Tinh and Hanoi were confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health today, July 6.

This has taken the country's Covid-19 death tally in the current outbreak to 59, the local media reported.

One of the deceased in Nghe An was a 71-year-old woman residing in Vinh Tan Ward, Vinh City, who was suffering from type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, osteoarthritis and Cushing’s syndrome.

She tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalized at the Nghe An Friendship General Hospital on June 23.

She died on July 5 of septic shock, multi-organ failure, severe pneumonia caused by Covid-19 and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The case in HCMC was a 62-year-old resident of Thu Duc City. She had high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease and chronic atrial fibrillation.

She was found to be infected with Covid-19 on June 30 and was taken to the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases for treatment.

She died on July 3 of pulmonary embolism, septic shock and pneumonia caused by Covid-19 and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Another deceased was a 97-year-old woman in Ha Tinh City of the province of the same name. She had been facing high blood pressure for many years.

On June 5, she tested positive for Covid-19 and was being treated at the Cau Treo International Border Gate Area General Hospital. Four days later, she was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

She died on July 4 of septic shock, pneumonia caused by Covid-19, an abscess on her right thigh and high blood pressure.

The fourth deceased was a 62-year-old resident of Ha Dong District, Hanoi City. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February and was asked to undergo a surgery but she refused. She was also suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes.

She was receiving medical treatment at the K Hospital and was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases after testing positive for the coronavirus on May 8.

She died on July 5 of septic shock, pneumonia caused by Covid-19, pancreatic cancer with liver and lung metastasis, high blood pressure and diabetes.

