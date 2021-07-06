Four more COVID-19 deaths announced, bringing total to 94

Doctors discussing the conditions and treatment of seriously ill COVID-19 patients. — Photo for illustration from the Ministry of Health

HÀ NỘI — Four more COVID-19 deaths were announced on Tuesday morning, all of them elderly women with serious underlying health issues in Hà Nội, Nghệ An, Hà Tĩnh and HCM City.

The total COVID-19 fatalities have reached 94, according to the treatment sub-committee of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The 91st death is a 71-year-old woman in Vinh City, the central province of Nghệ An, with Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, osteoarthritis, and Cushing’s syndrome.

She was admitted to the Nghệ An Friendship General Hospital on June 23, with diagnosis of pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 in patients with hypertension, type 2 diabetes, Cushing's syndrome.

She died on July 5, with official cause of death registered as septic shock, multiple organ failure, severe pneumonia due to COVID-19 with respiratory failure, in a patient with hypertension, type 2 diabetes, osteoarthritis, Cushing’s syndrome.

The 92nd fatality was a 62-year-old woman in Thủ Đức City, HCM City, with a history of hypertension, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and chronic atrial fibrillation (A-fib).

She was brought to the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases on June 30, the same day she tested positive for COVID-19, with the diagnosis of pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 with respiratory failure in a patient with hypertension, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and heart failure.

The woman died three days later, on July 3, and the official cause of death was logged as pulmonary embolism, septic shock, pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 complications (respiratory failure), in a patient with hypertension, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic A-fib.

A 97-year-old woman in the central province of Hà Tĩnh with persistent hypertension was the country's 93rd COVID-19 death.

On June 5, she tested positive for coronavirus and was placed under care at Cầu Treo International Border Gate General Hospital, with increasing coughing and breathing difficulties.

The next day, she was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội, with a diagnosis of pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 in a patient with hypertension.

She passed away a month later – on July 4, with official cause of death registered as septic shock, pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, right thigh abscess, and hypertension.

The 94th death was a 62-year-old woman from Hà Đông District, Hà Nội.

The patient was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February 2021 (doctors indicated surgery but the patient refused, and requested to go home for self-treatment with Vietnamese herbal medicines), hypertension, and diabetes.

The woman was being treated at the Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Department of the National Cancer Hospital (Tân Triều campus) in Hà Nội, with the official diagnosis as invasive pancreatic carcinoma and SARS-CoV-2 infection.

On May 8, 2021, the patient was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases for treatment, with the diagnosis of pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 in a patient with pancreatic metastases in the liver and lungs, hypertension.

She died on July 5, with official cause of death logged as septic shock, pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, liver and lung metastases from pancreatic cancer, hypertension, and diabetes.

The latest four victims brought the death count in Việt Nam’s ongoing severe fourth wave of infections (since late April this year) to 59. — VNS