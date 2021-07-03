Four highways at HCM City gateways in urgent need of expansion

A road section near Bình Triệu Bridge in HCM City’s newly formed Thủ Đức City regularly sees traffic jams during peak hours. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hải

HCM CITY — Four national highways in HCM City will be widened and upgraded to reduce traffic congestion at city gateways.

The work is expected to begin soon and be completed by 2025, according to Lương Minh Phúc, the director of the city’s Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment.

The highways currently serve as arterial roads linking the city with neighbouring provinces but parts of them are narrow and have traffic jams.

The city has approved investment for the upgrade of National Highway No 50. Investment proposed for the upgrade and expansion of national highways No 1A, 13 and 22 is still waiting for approval.

Costing nearly VNĐ1.5 trillion (US$65 million), the project to upgrade National Highway No 50 includes a new 4km section and widening of a 3km section in Bình Chánh District, and two new bridges.

National Highway No 50 links the city, Long An and Tiền Giang provinces, and the Bến Lức – Long Thành Expressway between the city and Đồng Nai Province.

The city plans to upgrade a 4.5km section of National Highway No 13 at an estimated cost of VNĐ10 trillion ($434 million).

The section will be widened to 53-60m from Bình Phước Intersection in newly created Thủ Đức City to Bình Triệu Bridge which links Bình Thạnh District and Thủ Đức City.

National Highway No 13 links the city's Bình Thạnh District with Bình Dương Province.

A 5.4km section of National Highway No 22 from An Sương intersection between District 12 and Hóc Môn District to Nguyễn Văn Bứa Street in Hóc Môn District will be widened to 6-8 lanes with two new overpasses.

The work will cost about VNĐ935 billion ($40.5 million).

National Highway No 22 is the only road connecting the city and Tây Ninh Province, which has become overloaded.

The widening of a 2.5km section of National Highway No 1A from Tân Kiên Intersection to Bình Thuận Intersection in Bình Chánh District will cost VNĐ3.4 trillion ($147 million).

The section will be expanded from 30m to 120m with 10 lanes. It is at the city's southwestern gateway and links the city with the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta where heavy traffic regularly occurs during peak hours and holidays.

The city is taking a number of measures to speed up the progress of the traffic projects, including land clearance and administrative procedures. — VNS