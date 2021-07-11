Four deaths related to COVID-19 reported

HÀ NỘI — Health authorities on Sunday afternoon announced four more deaths related to COVID-19 – two in HCM City and the other two in the southern province of Đồng Tháp.
The 113th death is a 79-year-old man in HCM City's District 5. He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 20 and was treated at Củ Chi District Hospital.
On June 23, he was transferred to HCM City's Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital for Pneumonia with a diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 in an elderly patient, pulmonary tuberculosis sequelae and type 2 diabetes.
He died on July 4 with the cause of the death noted as pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, complications of progressive respiratory failure, septic shock, multi-organ damage in an elderly patient, pulmonary sequelae and type 2 diabetes.
The 114th death is a 61-year-old woman in HCM City's District 1. She tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 18. She was also treated at Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital for pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 with complications of acute respiratory failure.
She died on the afternoon of July 5, with the cause of death noted as pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 with severe complications of acute respiratory failure, septic shock and suspected myocardial infarction.
The 115th death is a 61-year-old woman from Sa Đéc City of Đồng Tháp Province.
She died on July 5 with the cause of death severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection with the complication of respiratory failure in a patient with type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease and ischemic heart disease.
The 116th death is a 65-year-old man from Lai Vung District of Đồng Tháp Province.
Before testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the patient suffered from ulcers of the sacrum, had a history of a cerebrovascular accident, type 2 diabetes and drug-induced Cushing’s syndrome.
He died on July 6 with the cause of death noted as severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection with progressive respiratory failure in a patient with the above mentioned underlying medical conditions.
With the four latest deaths, the total number of fatalities reported in the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in Việt Nam has hit 81. — VNS
