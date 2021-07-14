Foreign minister stresses the importance of peaceful settlement of South China Sea disputes

Participants in the virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held late Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh

HÀ NỘI — Foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn attended the virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held late Tuesday and chaired by Azerbaijan.

In his remarks, FM Sơn said that the solidarity spirit and principles of the NAM are the source of strength to ride over current difficulties and challenges.

The Vietnamese representative said the NAM should continue to play an important role in advocating multilateralism, and promoting cooperation at both regional and global scales, particularly efforts for post-pandemic recovery, to realise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and cope with climate change.

As an active member of the NAM and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-21 term, Việt Nam upholds the core principles of the NAM, including respect for countries' independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of international disputes, especially in efforts to maintain peace and maritime security and safety in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) based on international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

At the conference, participants highlighted the contributions made by NAM over the past 60 years in the struggle to safeguard international peace and security, which provides strong encouragement for national liberation and independence protection worldwide.

They shared the view that the NAM is a considerable force in the struggle for a new international economic order.

In the current context, participants also shared concerns about challenges to peace, security and development in the world, the competition among big powers, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. They reiterated the commitment to advocating compliance to the basic principles of the UN Charter and international law.

On the occasion, the meeting approved the granting of the NAM observer status to Russia. — VNS