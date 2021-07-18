Flights to several southern localities to be suspended starting Monday amid lockdown order

The suspension of flights is due to last till August 1, the same day the imposition of Directive 16 on all southern provinces is set to expire. Photo: kinhtedothi,vn

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has sent a dispatch asking domestic airlines to suspend flights to and from airports in several southern cities and provinces that will be placed under strict social distancing measures from Monday due to severe COVID-19 outbreaks.

Specifically, all flights to and from Côn Đảo in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, Cà Mau, Rạch Giá in Kiên Giang Province will be halted from midnight on July 18.

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will still run a daily flight linking Phú Quốc and Hà Nội and another on the Cần Thơ-Hà Nội route.

Bamboo Airways will operate Phú Quốc-Hà Nội and Cần Thơ-Hà Nội flights only on July 19, each one trip per day, in place of Vietnam Airlines.

Airlines are running HCM City-Hà Nội flights with a daily capacity of 1,700 seats per trip.

Accordingly, Vietnam Airlines will supply no more than 700 seats per trip each day, Vietjet and Bamboo Airways each 400 seats, and Pacific Airlines 200 seats.

Each carrier could offer 1-2 daily flights on HCM City– Đà Nẵng/Quy Nhơn/Cam Ranh/Buôn Ma Thuột routes.

There will be no limitation on the number of flights carrying cargo.

The suspension of flights is due to last till August 1, the same day the imposition of Directive 16 on all southern provinces is set to expire.

All passengers must show documents certifying they test negative for SARS-CoV-2 withing 72 hours of departure as requested by the Health Ministry. — VNS