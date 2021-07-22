Flights reduced between Hà Nội and several southern localities

HÀ NỘI — There will only be two round trip passenger flights a day between Hà Nội and HCM City from midnight of Wednesday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has announced.
All passenger flights between the capital and Cần Thơ, and between Hà Nội and Phú Quốc Island will be suspended under the new restrictions.
These decisions will last until further notice.
Cargo flights will be carried out as normal.
Airlines operating flights involved in the service of official duties and disease prevention and control will be required to report to the CAAV for approval on a case-by-case basis.
Other non-routine flights must be authorised by competent authorities.
All passengers must show documents certifying they test negative for SARS-CoV-2 as requested by the Health Ministry. — VNS
