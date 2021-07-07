Five COVID-19 related deaths reported, four without underlying conditions

A COVID-19 treatment ward for critical condition patients. — Photo for illustration from the Ministry of Health

HÀ NỘI — The National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Wednesday morning announced the deaths of five more COVID-19 patients, four of them were not suffering from underlying health issues in HCM City.

The latest deaths brought the national COVID-19 death toll to 102.

The 98th death is a 67-year-old woman from the northern province of Bắc Giang, with a history of hypertension and diabetes for the last year.

She tested positive for coronavirus on June 3, and was admitted to Bắc Giang Lung Hospital. Her condition did not see much improvement during the treatment, relying heavily on ECMO and suffering from renal failure and anuria.

On June 13, the patient was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội, with admission diagnosis as septic shock, bacteremia, pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by SARS-CoV-2, kidney failure in a patient with diabetes and hypertension.

The patient died on July 5, with cause of death noted as septic shock, multi-organ failure, myocardial infarction, severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 in a patient with diabetes and hypertension.

The 99th and 100th deaths were men aged 49 and 62 in HCM City, with no health issues. Both tested positive for COVID-19 on June 16 and were treated at Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital.

One man died on July 2, with cause of death logged as severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, septic shock, and acute kidney damage.

The other passed away on June 30, with cause of death noted as pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 with acute respiratory failure complication, septic shock, and type 2 diabetes.

The 101st and 102nd deaths are a 63-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man in HCM City, who were both admitted to Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital after testing positive on June 24, with no underlying health issues recorded previously.

The woman died on the morning of July 1, with cause of death determined as severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 with acute respiratory failure complication.

The man died four days after being admitted to hospital, with cause of death registered as severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) complication, septic shock, multi-organ failure, and acute coronary syndrome.

The ongoing fourth wave of COVID-19 infections since late April in Việt Nam has to date resulted in 67 deaths. — VNS