Five COVID-19 related deaths reported, four without underlying conditions

HÀ NỘI — The National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Wednesday morning announced the deaths of five more COVID-19 patients, four of them were not suffering from underlying health issues in HCM City.
The latest deaths brought the national COVID-19 death toll to 102.
The 98th death is a 67-year-old woman from the northern province of Bắc Giang, with a history of hypertension and diabetes for the last year.
She tested positive for coronavirus on June 3, and was admitted to Bắc Giang Lung Hospital. Her condition did not see much improvement during the treatment, relying heavily on ECMO and suffering from renal failure and anuria.
On June 13, the patient was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội, with admission diagnosis as septic shock, bacteremia, pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by SARS-CoV-2, kidney failure in a patient with diabetes and hypertension.
The patient died on July 5, with cause of death noted as septic shock, multi-organ failure, myocardial infarction, severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 in a patient with diabetes and hypertension.
The 99th and 100th deaths were men aged 49 and 62 in HCM City, with no health issues. Both tested positive for COVID-19 on June 16 and were treated at Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital.
One man died on July 2, with cause of death logged as severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, septic shock, and acute kidney damage.
The other passed away on June 30, with cause of death noted as pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 with acute respiratory failure complication, septic shock, and type 2 diabetes.
The 101st and 102nd deaths are a 63-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man in HCM City, who were both admitted to Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital after testing positive on June 24, with no underlying health issues recorded previously.
The woman died on the morning of July 1, with cause of death determined as severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 with acute respiratory failure complication.
The man died four days after being admitted to hospital, with cause of death registered as severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) complication, septic shock, multi-organ failure, and acute coronary syndrome.
The ongoing fourth wave of COVID-19 infections since late April in Việt Nam has to date resulted in 67 deaths. — VNS
- Bacteria in your GUT affects your immune response to Covid-19 and could influence how severely you suffer symptoms, study finds
- Mississippi Runs Out of COVID-19 Vaccine Until Mid-February As Cases Rise
- Chinese mainland reports 130 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases
- MORE evidence smokers are at less risk of Covid-19: Study of 90,000 infected patients in Mexico reveals adults addicted to cigarettes are 23% LESS likely to catch the virus
- Ethiopia's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 130,772
- With two Made-in-India vaccines, COVID-19 vaccination drive successfully conducted on Day 1, nearly 2 lakh get shots
- Letters inviting patients to book their Covid-19 jab will be sent out to FIVE MILLION Britons from Monday in huge boost for mass vaccination programme... as Matt Hancock says we are 'nearly on the home straight' in battle to beat the pandemic
- 25,000 Covid-19 victims were infected in hospital: One in six patients on wards caught coronavirus while being treated for other illnesses, figures show
- Cannabis extracts may reduce the risk of dying from Covid-19 by stopping the immune system attacking itself
- Fact Check: Are Pharmaceutical Companies Immune From COVID-19 Vaccine Lawsuits?
- Arthritis drug tocilizumab hailed by Boris Johnson as a 'life-saving' Covid-19 treatment may be ineffective, study claims — but British experts insist it still holds promise
- Vietnam to tighten border controls to prevent spread of COVID-19
- Chinese mainland reports 94 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Africa lags in COVID-19 vaccination drive
- Boris says more than 2.4million Covid-19 vaccines have been given to people in the UK as the minister in charge of the scheme says it CAN be delivered 24/7 'if they could get enough doses' but No10 insists there 'isn't a clamour for jabs after 8pm'
- California Accounts For 30% Of All U.S. Covid-19 Deaths On Tuesday As State Tops 30,000 Total Virus Deaths; Only 99,000 Residents Fully Inoculated
- Joe Biden unveils $1.9 TRILLION in new COVID relief including $1,400 checks to take total to $2,000, a $15 minimum wage and $160B to solve 'dismal' vaccine rollout as he promises 100million shots will be delivered in his first 100 days
- Exclusive: Long Island Father Talks About Young Son’s Bout With Rare COVID-Related Disease MIS-C
- Will North Dakota be the first state to beat COVID-19? Former hotspot sees an 80% drop in cases as it leads the US vaccine race with shots in the arms of nearly 7% of its population - while California lags behind with just 3% of its residents vaccinated
- Covid deaths were still responsible for one in THREE deaths in England in first week of January and virus victim toll surged 92% in a week following reporting lag over Christmas
Five COVID-19 related deaths reported, four without underlying conditions have 801 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 7, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.