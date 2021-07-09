Five COVID-19 deaths reported in south, national tally hits 110

HÀ NỘI — Five more COVID-19 related deaths in HCM City and Đồng Tháp were reported on Friday afternoon, increasing the country's death toll to 110.
The 106th death is a 50-year-old woman who resided in Hóc Môn District, HCM City, and the only one among the five without underlying medical conditions.
She tested positive for the virus on June 22. Three days before being admitted to Trưng Vương Hospital, HCM City, on July 3, she reported coughing with phlegm.
The hospital’s diagnosis was respiratory failure and hypoxemia and indicated that the patient had to be watched for severe pneumonia progression due to SARS-CoV-2 infection.
She died just a day later, with the cause of death respiratory failure, septic shock, severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection, and multi-organ damage.
An 85-year-old in District 1, HCM City, with a history of strokes who had been bedridden for a long time is the country's 107th COVID-19 death.
She was confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 22 and was hospitalised at Trưng Vương Hospital, with a diagnosis on admission as severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2.
The patient passed away on July 3 morning, with the cause of death registered as severe pneumonia with SARS-CoV-2 infection, acute respiratory failure, multi-organ damage, heart failure and suspected acute myocardial infarction in a patient with a history of suffering strokes.
The 108th death is a 54-year-old woman in Châu Thành District, the southern province of Đồng Tháp, with a history of hypertension and heart disease.
About a week before being admitted to the hospital, the patient suffered from a persistent fever, coughing, and breathing issues after coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19.
She tested positive for the virus on July 2 and was admitted to Sa Đéc General Hospital on July 3, with a diagnosis on admission of respiratory failure and severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19 in a patient with hypertension and ischemic heart disease.
She died a day later, with the cause of death noted as severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19 complications, acute respiratory failure, and septic shock in a patient with hypertension, ischemic heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.
The other death in Đồng Tháp is a 43-year-old woman with diabetes and thalassemia.
She was admitted to Sa Đéc General Hospital on June 14, with a diagnosis of viral fever, elevated liver enzymes in a patient with type 2 diabetes and thalassemia, and exhaustion.
She tested positive for COVID-19 on July 1, and died two days later, with the cause of death logged as acute coronary syndrome in a patient infected with SARS-CoV-2, acute high level of liver enzymes, type 2 diabetes, thalassemia, and physical exhaustion.
The fifth death reported today is a 59-year-old woman in Châu Thành District, Đồng Tháp, with diabetes.
She was moved to a centralised quarantine facility of An Hiệp Commune on July 4 and tested positive for coronavirus on July 6.
She was found to have stopped breathing before she could be transferred to the hospital by the specialised transport team.
The autopsy results pointed to the cause of death as COVID-19 infection in a patient with respiratory failure, chronic heart failure, diabetes, and multi-membrane tuberculosis.
With the latest addition, the country has recorded 75 deaths during the ongoing fourth wave of infections since late April. — VNS
