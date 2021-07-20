First session of newly elected 15th-tenure National Assembly opens

HÀ NỘI — The first session of the newly elected 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA) opened Tuesday morning in Hà Nội with strict anti-pandemic measures.
Party and State leaders and NA deputies paid floral tributes to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum before the session's opening ceremony.
NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ delivered the opening speech and Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng presented an important remark.
Representatives from the National Election Council are scheduled to present a report reviewing outcomes of the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People's Councils for 2021-26, as well as the verification of the eligibility of NA deputies.
The first session is held in the context the whole country is implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and particularly the whole political system and people are actively carrying out COVID-19 prevention and control measures to cope with the fourth wave which is developing complicatedly in many localities.
The session will lay the foundation for the operation of the National Assembly during its 15th tenure. Legislators will consider and make decisions on the NA’s personnel work, elect top State positions, and approve high-ranking positions in the Government, the legislature, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy and the State Audit Office of Việt Nam; as well as consider and discuss reports on socio-economic situations and decide other important issues.
After being elected by the NA, the NA Chairman, the President, the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court will take an oath.
During the session, lawmakers will also mull over the Government's reports on socio-economic development and state budget in the first half of this year, and solutions to realise relevant plans in the second half; and on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention task in 2020.
The NA will also consider and approve the five-year socio-economic development plan during 2021-25; five-year national fiscal plan during 2021-25; mid-term public investment plan during 2021-25; and the investment plan on the national target programme on building new-style rural areas and poverty reduction and sustainable social security during the 2021-25 period.
The Việt Nam Fatherland Front's Central Committee will deliver to the plenary session another report on the collected opinions of voters and people.
The NA will look into and approve draft resolutions on the law and ordinance building programme for 2022; adjustments to the law and ordinance building programme for 2021; and the NA's supervision programme and the establishment of a thematic supervising delegation for 2022.
The session is scheduled to end on July 31. — VNS
