First session of 15th National Assembly to be shortened

The meeting, which was originally scheduled to wrap up on August 5, will be shortened, as agreed by the NA's Party delegation and the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Government.
NA committees and concerned agencies will work even on Saturdays and after 5pm to serve the session, they said.
According to NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong will deliver a speech at the opening session of the sitting.
Legislators will consider and make decisions on the personnel work towards positions elected by the NA, and approve high-ranking positions in the Government, the legislature, the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuracy and the State Audit Office of Vietnam, he said.
They will also look into a draft resolution on the law and ordinance building program for 2022, and adjustments to the law and ordinance building program for 2021.
Hue said the lawmakers will decide the NA's supervision program and the establishment of a thematic supervising delegation for 2022, while mulling over the Government's reports on socio-economic development and state budget in the first half of this year, and solutions to realize relevant plans in the second half, among others.
The National Election Council will present a report reviewing outcomes of the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People's Councils for 2021-2026, as well as the verification of the eligibility of NA deputies.
The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee will deliver another report collecting opinions of voters and people to the first session.
Hue stressed the need to ensure COVID-19 prevention and control measures during the upcoming meeting in line with instructions of the Government and the Ministry of Health.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope that the first session will be a success.
He highlighted achievements Vietnam has recorded in building the Party, the rule-of-law socialist State and the political system, and maintaining national sovereignty.
It was reported that NA deputies and the staff serving the first session have been vaccinated and taken COVID-19 tests. The Ministry of Health will also install coronavirus breathalyzers at the meeting’s venue.
Source: VNA
