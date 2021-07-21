First refresher course held for L2FH rotation 4’s personnel

The event is jointly held by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, the Military Medical University, other relevant agencies and units, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
This is the first training course on peacekeeping operations that has been held for members of the L2FH Rotation 4 before they are deployed to the UN Mission in South Sudan.
This year, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the training course is organized virtually.
For five days, experts from the International Committee of the Red Cross will provide personnel of the L2FH Rotation 4 with the main contents of the International Humanitarian Law and information related to sexual exploitation and abuse situations in UN peacekeeping operations.
Through photos, illustrations and training models, foreign instructors also equip Vietnamese trainees with essential skills to identify and handle explosive items left by conflicts.
Apart from raising Vietnamese peacekeepers' skills, the training course is also expected to strengthen cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations between Vietnam and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Translated by Tran Hoai
