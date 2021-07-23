First Đà Nẵng field hospital now taking patients

ĐÀ NẴNG — The first field hospital in Đà Nẵng officially opened on Friday for seriously ill COVID-19 patients from Đà Nẵng General Hospital. This will reduce the burden on the local healthcare system that has been stretched thin by an explosion of cases of COVID-19.
According to Dr Lê Đức Nhân, director of the hospital, the 1,700-bed structure is equipped with full medical facilities with part assigned as a reserved treatment centre for the downtown-based Đà Nẵng General Hospital.
The city's hospital system has been treating 340 COVID-19 patients since May, of which 11 have suffered serious ailments.
Đà Nẵng also launched an automated switchboard for online declarations for close contacts of positive SARS-COV-2 cases (F1). This will complement the city's information and technology department's COVID-19 map (http://covidmaps.danang.gov.vn). The map helps internet users identify quarantine centres, lockdown zones, living quarters and the travels of previously detected COVID-19 patients.
Meanwhile, Quảng Nam Province asked for a 14-day quarantine time for all people returning from coronavirus-hit localities, even fully-vaccinated people.
Quảng Ngãi Province said 50 COVID-19 patients had been released from hospital since the coronavirus outbreak in early June.
More than 37,000 people had been vaccinated, of which 4,600 received two shots, between June 18 to July 22. — VNS
